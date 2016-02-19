CHAMPAIGN – The opening day of the Illinois High School Association State Individual Wrestling Tournament was a good one for eight area wrestlers, who won their opening bouts to advance into Friday's quarterfinal round at Champaign's State Farm Center.

The tournament continued through Saturday; fans may keep track of results and bouts in real time through the website Track Wrestling for the latest information.

Here is a look at Thursday's bouts:

CLASS 1A

East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol won his opening bout at 106 with a 2:54 pin of Chicago Bowen's Kelly Griffin to advance into the quarterfinals; teammate Zac Blosioli also advanced in 152 with a 1-0 decision over Gibson City's Key-Shawn Girkin. Zack Kincade, at 195, dropped a 17-1 technical fall decision to St. Joseph-Ogden's Wesley Kibler in his first-round bout to be relegated to the wrestlebacks.

Roxana's Jarod Foiles advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1:19 fall over Normal University's Jordan Ho at 132, while Alex Maguire at 138 advanced with a 4:34 pin of Plano's Myles Mendoza and Brett Nyswonger defeated Plano's Nick Dahlke with a 3:28 pin to move on. Owen Robinson, however, was pinned in 4:42 by Plano's Tommy Brown to relegate him to the wrestlebacks.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 2A

Civic Memorial's Brandon Carpenter, wrestling at 182, was pinned in 3:28 by Richton Park Rich South's Cody Ralston in their opening bout of the tournament, Carpenter being relegated to the wrestlebacks.

Jersey's two representatives had mixed results in Thursday's openers; Brandon Critchfield at 132 dropped a 4-2 decision to Chicago Heights Marian's Josh Jones in his opener, while Dylan Torrey at 138 defeated Tinley Park's Justin Idrovo 8-0 to advance into the quarterfinals.

CLASS 3A

Edwardsville's Chris Prosser moved into the quarterfinals at 170 with a 9-2 win over Wheaton North's Brendon Gambill in the opening round, advancing into Friday's quarterfinals.

Alton's Connor Broyles also advanced at 132 with a 5:45 pin of St. Charles East's Niko Derain in the opening round, while Alejandro Lopez at 145 dropped a 4-3 decision to Grayslake North's Jake Wright to relegate Lopez to the wrestlebacks.

Granite City's lone representative, Kyle Thompson at 160, fell to Carol Stream Glenbard North's Tom Czernek 3-2 to relegate him to the wrestlebacks.

More like this: