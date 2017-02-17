CHAMPAIGN – Opening day at the 2017 IHSA Individual Wrestling Championship at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center was a mostly successful one for the area's wrestlers who had bouts Thursday. Here's a look at how the area's wrestlers did:

CLASS 3A

Edwardsville's top-ranked freshman Luke Odom won his opening bout at 106, defeating freshman Colton Drousias of Chicago Mount Carmel with a pin in 5:59. He will face Dane Durlacher of Mundelein, a junior, in the second round Friday. At 113, sophomore Noah Surtin scored a 7-0 decision over St. Charles East's Ben Anderson to advance; his next opponent will be Tommy Frezza of Lincolnshire Stevenson.

At 145, senior Rafael Roman was defeated 4-2 by Naperville Central's Jake Keating, also a senior. He will now have to wait to see if he qualifies for the wrestlebacks; at 152, junior Baylor Montgomery dropped a 7-1 decision to Carol Stream Glenbard North's Anthony Marre; Montgomery must also await to see if he will reach the wrestlebacks.

At 182, Alton senior KeOntay Holmes scored a 10-3 decision over Hoffman Estates Conant's Lee Fuller to advance; his next opponent will be Highland Park's D.J. Fenick on Friday; at 195, Granite City senior Kyle Thompson took a 4-2 overtime decision over Lake Zurich's Kyle Fleming; next up for Thompson is Sergio Villalobos.

