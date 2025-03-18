Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – Four local wrestlers were honored on Monday night, March 17, 2025, for their outstanding athletic performances in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) state championship.

Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup presented the wrestlers with Certificates of Recognition at this week’s City Council meeting.

First was Drake Champlin, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School and a wrestler for the Oilers.

Mayor Stalcup said Champlin has earned several accolades competing in the 215-pound weight class, including first place at the Civic Memorial and Mascoutah tournaments, the Rochester invitational, the IHSA sectionals, the IHSA state tournament, and many other matchups. Champlin boasts an impressive win-loss record of 43-1.

Next was Freshman Chloe Skiles of the Roxana High School Shells. Among her many athletic achievements listed by Mayor Stalcup were her first-place ranking at the Wonder Women girls wrestling tournament, earning her the 105-pound division title.

Skiles also earned first place in the O’Fallon Township High School Matzker Tournament, the Illinois High School regionals and sectionals, the IHSA state tournament, and more, taking second place in the Quincy tournament. Her efforts with the Shells have led her to an overall record of 42-5.

Also honored was Roxana Junior Lyndon Thies, who was recognized for his athletic achievements wrestling in the 165-pound weight class. Thies earned first place rankings at the Mascoutah tournament, the Quincy invitational, the Litchfield tournament, IHSA regionals and sectionals, and a second-place finish in the IHSA state tournament. Among his other impressive achievements is a record of 45-3.

Last but certainly not least was Logan Riggs, another Roxana junior who earned several accolades in the 144-pound weight class. Among them are first place at the IHSA regionals, second place at the IHSA sectionals, third place at the Quincy invitational and Litchfield tournament, and more, holding a record of 38-15.

Each wrestler was presented with their certificate before shaking hands with the mayor, as meeting attendees honored each with rounds of well-earned applause.

A full recording of the Monday, March 18, 2025 Wood River City Council Meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

