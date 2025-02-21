CHAMPAIGN-URBANA --- Area wrestlers did well in the wrestleback rounds of the IHSA state individual wrestling tournament, going on this weekend at State Farm Center, on the campus of the University of Illinois, in Champaign-Urbana.

Belleville Althoff Catholic, competing in Class 1A, saw Jacobi Cobbs win his opening match on Friday at 106 pounds, defeating Colton Drinkwine of Braidwood Reed-Custer 7-4, but was eliminated by Landon Near of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 7-3. At 132 pounds, Brendan Rayl won by technical superiority over Blake Arseneau of Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 16-0 at 3:39, but in his next match, was eliminated by Zach Bryant of Petersburg PORTA by fall at 5:49.

In Class 2A, Civic Memorial's Avery Jaime, wrestling at 120 pounds, win his first wrestleback match over Brock Claypool of Morris 12-4, while Nathan Herrin, going at 144 pounds, won his first match over Jin Tai of Glen Ellyn Glenbard South by fall at 56 seconds, but was pinned in his next match at 4:56 by Max Rosen of Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic, and was eliminated.

At 165 pounds, James Wojcikiewicz advanced by medical forfeit over Marcus Macias of Antioch, but was eliminated by Ilia Dvoniannikov of Vernon Hills 10-2. Also in Class 2A, East St. Louis' Corey Robinson was eliminated at 175 pounds by Declan Dircks of New Lenox Providence Catholic in a 7-2 decision.

For Edwardsville in Class 3A, Michael McNamara, wrestling at 106 pounds, pinned Kaden Porter of St. Charles East at 3;27, while Simon Schulte, going at 190 pounds, won by fall over John Rappa of Rolling Meadows at 3:21, while Roman Janek, at 215 pounds, pinned Jake Chrisse of Yorkville at 1:42 to advance.

Highland's Ashton Zobrist, going at 190 pounds in Class 2A, was eliminated by Roman Villalobos of Rochelle 10-8 to end his journey.

Jersey, competing in Class 2A, saw both of their wrestlers eliminated. At 106 pounds, Maddox Williams lost to Erik Kichurov of Lombard Montini Catholic by technical superiority 19-4 at 1:49, while Nicholas Hartley, going at 157 pounds, won his first bout over Warren Nash of Grayslake Central 7-5, but lost by technical superiority to Jasper Harper of New Lenox Providence Catholic 15-0 at 2:13.

Mascoutah, also competing in Class 2A, saw Xavier Sonor-Hale, competing at 106 pounds, defeat Jacob Schikel of Oak Forest 6-0, but lost on technical superiority to Jack Koenig of Chicago St. Patrick 15-0 at 2:18. At 138 pounds, Desi Wall lost to Jacob Alvarez of Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic at 4:43, while Jordan Sonor-Hale, going at 157 pounds, lost to Caiden Ronning of Plano 4-0, and was eliminated.

Roxana, in Class 1A, saw Logan Riggs, wrestling at 144 pounds, win his first match over Javi Rodriguez of NIles Northridge Prep by technical superiority 17-1 at 4:00, then win his next bout over Charlie Wittmer of Warrensburg-Latham, also by technical superiority 16-1 at 5:18.

Triad, going in Class 2A, saw Will Kelly, wrestling at 120 pounds, lose to Jack Hogan of Chicago St. Rita Catholic 7-4, while Braden Rowe lost his 138-pound bout to Colton Huff of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 16-6, and Brody Smith, at 144 pounds, lost to Enzo Canall of St. Rita 6-0, all three Knights wrestlers eliminated.

Belleville East, in Class 3A, saw Terence Willis win his first 165 pound match over Peter Greco of Des Plaines Maine West by fall at 1:22, but was eliminated by Lucas Nance of Palatine William Fremd in sudden death overtime 12-9.

The wresltbacks, semifinals, and finals will all take place on Friday night and Saturday at State Farm Center.

