SPRINGFIELD - The September area unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8 percent, a decrease of -0.7 percentage points from the September 2021 rate of 4.5 percent.

Some of the local city results in September were Edwardsville at 2.8 percent unemployment, compared to 2.9 percent in September 2021. Granite City recorded a 4.2 percent rate compared to 5.8 percent in 2021 at the same time, and Alton stood at 5.4 percent, down from 7.0 percent in September 2021. Belleville had a 4.4 percent rate compared to 5.9 percent a year ago.

County comparisons showed Jersey at 3.1 percent for September 2022, against 3.6 percent a year ago, Macoupin County had a 3.4 percent rate and was 3.8 percent last year. Greene also recorded a 3.6 percent rate compared to 4.0 percent a year ago. Calhoun was at 3.6 percent compared to 3.8 percent in 2022 at the same time, and Madison County was at 3.6 percent this year and was at 4.3 percent in September 2021.

Illinois unemployment decreased for the fourth straight month and stood at 4.4 percent statewide, compared to 5.1 percent a year ago.

"Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state," Illinois Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. "As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every job seeker."

