Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities.

Parade

October 27 East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Bethalto Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m.

October 29 Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m.

October 31 Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m.



Trick-or-Treat

October 27 Bethalto, 7-9 p.m.

October 28 Brighton, 6-9 p.m.

October 30 Edwardsville, Noon-9 p.m. Glen Carbon, 4 to 9 p.m. Alton, 6-8 p.m. Godfrey, 6-8 p.m. Grafton, 5-8 p.m. Carrollton, 6-8 p.m. Roxana, 6-8 p.m. Bethalto, 6-8 p.m. Wood River, 6-8 p.m. East Alton, 6-8 p.m. South Roxana, 6-8 p.m.

October 31 Edwardsville, Noon-9 p.m. Jerseyville, 5-9 p.m. Alton, 6-8 p.m. Godfrey - 6-8 p.m. Carrollton, 6-8 p.m. Roxana, 6-8 p.m. Bethalto, 6-8 p.m. Wood River, 6-8 p.m. East Alton, 6-8 p.m. South Roxana, 6-8 p.m. Granite City, 6-9 p.m.



Events

These are upcoming Halloween events. Submit your Halloween or other events to our Community Calendar free of charge with our online form: https://contribute.riverbender.com/page/events/

Alton

Godfrey

Jerseyville

Wood River

Bethalto

Granite City

Carlinville

South Roxana

Pontoon Beach

Roodhouse

Maryville

Check back as events will be added here. Find more at Riverbender.com/Halloween.

