Area Students Shine on Blackburn College Spring 2025 Dean’s List
CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Area students include:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Justin Atkinson
Brighton, IL
Cassidy Gaither
Erika Pfitzner
Carrollton, IL
Diana Varble
Godfrey, IL
Ashley Richardson
Megan Van Deusen
Granite City, IL
Bryan Chrisos
Ashley Schardan
Emalee Shubert
Jerseyville, IL
Clayton Brunaugh
Abigail Droege
Caroline Gibson
Shelby Koenig