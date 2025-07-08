CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Area students include:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Justin Atkinson


Brighton, IL

Cassidy Gaither

Erika Pfitzner


Carrollton, IL

Diana Varble

Godfrey, IL

Ashley Richardson

Megan Van Deusen


Granite City, IL

Bryan Chrisos

Ashley Schardan

Emalee Shubert


Jerseyville, IL

Clayton Brunaugh

Abigail Droege

Caroline Gibson

Shelby Koenig

 