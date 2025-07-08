Area Students Shine on Blackburn College Spring 2025 Dean’s List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Area students include: HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME Alton, IL Justin Atkinson

Brighton, IL Cassidy Gaither Erika Pfitzner

Carrollton, IL Diana Varble

Godfrey, IL Ashley Richardson Megan Van Deusen

Granite City, IL Bryan Chrisos Ashley Schardan Emalee Shubert

Jerseyville, IL Clayton Brunaugh Abigail Droege Caroline Gibson Shelby Koenig