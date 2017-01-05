GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville College for the Fall 2016 semester:

Alton, IL

 Holly Badgley, senior
 Precious Frazier, junior
 Megan Little, senior
 Kristen Nolle, junior

Bethalto, IL

 Mary Walker, senior

Brighton, IL

 Phillip Reedy, senior

Carrollton, IL

 Haley Schofield, junior

Edwardsville, IL

 Jessie Chappel, freshman
 Emilee Hug, junior
 Mikhaela Romoser, senior
 Linda Shaw, senior

Godfrey, IL

 Joan Verbais, junior

Granite City, IL

 Chad Juneau, junior

Granite CIty, IL

 Kori Nesbit, sophomore

Jerseyville, IL

 Emily Brandt, sophomore
 Amanda Kohler, junior
 Sadie McAdams, senior

Roxana, IL

 Hannah Gerdt, senior

To qualify for the Dean's List, freshmen are required to maintain a 3.5 grade point average (4.0 scale). Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a 3.7 GPA.

Greenville College is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

