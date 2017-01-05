Area students receive Dean's List recognition at Greenville College Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville College for the Fall 2016 semester: Alton, IL



Holly Badgley, senior

Precious Frazier, junior

Megan Little, senior

Kristen Nolle, junior



Bethalto, IL



Mary Walker, senior



Brighton, IL



Phillip Reedy, senior



Carrollton, IL



Haley Schofield, junior



Edwardsville, IL



Jessie Chappel, freshman

Emilee Hug, junior

Mikhaela Romoser, senior

Linda Shaw, senior



Godfrey, IL



Joan Verbais, junior



Granite City, IL



Chad Juneau, junior



Granite CIty, IL



Kori Nesbit, sophomore



Jerseyville, IL



Emily Brandt, sophomore

Amanda Kohler, junior

Sadie McAdams, senior



Roxana, IL



Hannah Gerdt, senior

To qualify for the Dean's List, freshmen are required to maintain a 3.5 grade point average (4.0 scale). Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a 3.7 GPA.



To qualify for the Dean's List, freshmen are required to maintain a 3.5 grade point average (4.0 scale). Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a 3.7 GPA.

Greenville College is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.