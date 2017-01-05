Area students receive Dean's List recognition at Greenville College
GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville College for the Fall 2016 semester:
Alton, IL
Holly Badgley, senior
Precious Frazier, junior
Megan Little, senior
Kristen Nolle, junior
Bethalto, IL
Mary Walker, senior
Brighton, IL
Phillip Reedy, senior
Carrollton, IL
Haley Schofield, junior
Edwardsville, IL
Jessie Chappel, freshman
Emilee Hug, junior
Mikhaela Romoser, senior
Linda Shaw, senior
Godfrey, IL
Joan Verbais, junior
Granite City, IL
Chad Juneau, junior
Granite CIty, IL
Kori Nesbit, sophomore
Jerseyville, IL
Emily Brandt, sophomore
Amanda Kohler, junior
Sadie McAdams, senior
Roxana, IL
Hannah Gerdt, senior
To qualify for the Dean's List, freshmen are required to maintain a 3.5 grade point average (4.0 scale). Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a 3.7 GPA.
Greenville College is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
