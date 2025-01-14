FULTON, Mo. - Westminster College is pleased to announce those students named to the Fall 2024 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance.

The list of 235 students includes 70 freshmen, 51 sophomores, 43 juniors and 71 seniors.

These are two local students named to the Dean's List:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR

East Alton, Illinois

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Senior

Saint Louis, Missouri

Eliva Flowers, Freshman

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who excelled academically during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

Dr. Ingrid Ilinca, Vice President, Chief Academic Officer, Provost and Chief Student Retention Officer, recently commended the students for their exemplary academic performance.

"The students on the fall Dean's List are to be commended for working extremely hard last semester," Ilinca said. "On behalf of the entire Westminster College community, I want to congratulate each one of these high-performing learners for devoting themselves to their academic success. They truly represent Westminster's strong educational mission, and we are proud of their achievements."

