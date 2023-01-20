GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester.

Alton, IL

Moriah Summers, senior

Elizabeth Sutton, senior


Bethalto, IL

Megan Belangee, junior

Janie Edel, junior

Mariah Harned, senior

Allison Woolbright, sophomore


Brighton, IL

Brady Salzman, junior


Carrollton, IL

Hannah Stringer, junior


East Alton, IL

Bryan Copeland, junior

Stephanie Kamp, junior


Edwardsville, IL

Madelyn Stephen, senior


Glen Carbon, IL

Hannah Beck, senior


Godfrey, IL

Brian Brey, senior

Hope Wind, senior


Granite City, IL

Grace Phillips, senior

Thomas Westbrook, freshman


Jerseyville, IL

Molly Heitzig, senior


Wood River, IL

Braeden Wells, junior

To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

