GREENVILLE - The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester.

Alton, IL

Moriah Summers, senior

Elizabeth Sutton, senior



Bethalto, IL

Megan Belangee, junior

Janie Edel, junior

Mariah Harned, senior

Allison Woolbright, sophomore



Brighton, IL

Brady Salzman, junior



Carrollton, IL

Hannah Stringer, junior



East Alton, IL

Bryan Copeland, junior

Stephanie Kamp, junior



Edwardsville, IL

Madelyn Stephen, senior



Glen Carbon, IL

Hannah Beck, senior



Godfrey, IL

Brian Brey, senior

Hope Wind, senior



Granite City, IL

Grace Phillips, senior

Thomas Westbrook, freshman



Jerseyville, IL

Molly Heitzig, senior



Wood River, IL

Braeden Wells, junior

To qualify for the GU Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

