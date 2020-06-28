CARLINVILLE - Several local students were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Rylee Wilson


Bethalto, IL

Annika Ochs


Brighton, IL

Rachel Cox

Samantha Cranmer

Tina Hall

Juliet Wooldridge

Carrollton, IL

Emily Moran


East Alton, IL

Dylan Klunk

Taylor Williams


Godfrey, IL

Brianna Camerer


Granite City, IL

Haley Crider

Jayden Foote


Jerseyville, IL

Erica Bechtold

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only student-managed Work Program in the nation providing an opportunity to develop critical skills and build a resume along with their degrees. In September 2019, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility.

