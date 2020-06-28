Area Students Named To Blackburn College Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - Several local students were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME Alton, IL Rylee Wilson

Bethalto, IL Annika Ochs

Brighton, IL Rachel Cox Samantha Cranmer Tina Hall Juliet Wooldridge

Carrollton, IL Emily Moran

East Alton, IL Dylan Klunk Taylor Williams

Godfrey, IL Brianna Camerer

Granite City, IL Haley Crider Jayden Foote

Jerseyville, IL Erica Bechtold Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only student-managed Work Program in the nation providing an opportunity to develop critical skills and build a resume along with their degrees. In September 2019, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility.

