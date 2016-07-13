Area students included on Millikin University Spring 2016 Dean's List
DECATUR, Ill. (July 12, 2016) - The following students were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for spring 2016.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR, HONOR TYPE
Alton, IL
Korinne Frankford, College of Arts & Sciences, Chemistry, JR, Dean's List
Brighton, IL
Elizabeth Wild, College of Arts & Sciences, Psychology, SR, Dean's List
Carrollton, IL
Kayla Lovel, College of Fine Arts, Art Therapy, SR, High Dean's List
Edwardsville, IL
Paige Bequette, College of Fine Arts, Music Business, SR, Dean's List
Godfrey, IL
Jessica Taul, College of Arts & Sciences, Biology: Allied Health, SR, Dean's List
Jerseyville, IL
Courtney Woelfel, College of Arts & Sciences, Political Science, SR, Dean's List
