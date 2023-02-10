ROLLA, MO. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

The following students were honored:

Alton, Illinois

62002, Reiley Clark, civil engineering, junior



62002, Markus Fischbeck, physics, first-year student

62002, Jeffrey Frankford, computer engineering, sophomore

62002, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior

Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Alexander Kallal, computer engineering, senior

East Alton, Illinois

62024, Thomas Strohmeier, aerospace engineering, sophomore

Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Lauren Coulter, civil engineering, senior

62025, Kayla Edwards, architectural engineering, sophomore

62025, Andreas Ellinas, technical communication, senior

62025, Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, senior

62025, Matthew Reid, computer engineering, sophomore

62025, Katelynne Roberts, chemical engineering, junior

62025, Madison Vieth, mechanical engineering, first-year student

62025, Reece Watson, computer science, senior

62025, Elizabeth Wilbraham, computer science, first-year student

62025, Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, junior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Anna Burke, civil engineering, senior

62034, Collin Cox, chemical engineering, senior

62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, mechanical engineering, sophomore

62034, Logan Oertle, computer engineering, first-year student

62034, McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, junior

62034, Olivia Olson, mechanical engineering, first-year student

62034, Megan Silvey, civil engineering, senior

62034, Elizabeth Telthorst, biological sciences, first-year student

62034, Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, junior

Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, senior

62035, Emma Kiger, architectural engineering, first-year student

62035, William Schuenke, computer engineering, senior

Granite City, Illinois

62040, Noah Brinker, engineering, sophomore

62040, Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, senior

62040, Ryan DeGonia, chemical engineering, first-year student

62040, Maxwell Forbes, mechanical engineering, first-year student

62040, Marissa Henry, chemical engineering, junior

62040, Viktoria Johnson, chemical engineering, senior

Hamel, Illinois

62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, junior

Wood River, Illinois

62095, Logan Wonders, mechanical engineering, sophomore

