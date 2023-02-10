Area Students Earn Honor List At Missouri S&T
ROLLA, MO. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
The following students were honored:
Alton, Illinois
62002, Reiley Clark, civil engineering, junior
62002, Markus Fischbeck, physics, first-year student
62002, Jeffrey Frankford, computer engineering, sophomore
62002, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, Alexander Kallal, computer engineering, senior
East Alton, Illinois
62024, Thomas Strohmeier, aerospace engineering, sophomore
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Lauren Coulter, civil engineering, senior
62025, Kayla Edwards, architectural engineering, sophomore
62025, Andreas Ellinas, technical communication, senior
62025, Jessica Glenn, mining engineering, senior
62025, Matthew Reid, computer engineering, sophomore
62025, Katelynne Roberts, chemical engineering, junior
62025, Madison Vieth, mechanical engineering, first-year student
62025, Reece Watson, computer science, senior
62025, Elizabeth Wilbraham, computer science, first-year student
62025, Andre Wilke, mechanical engineering, junior
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Anna Burke, civil engineering, senior
62034, Collin Cox, chemical engineering, senior
62034, Tyler Klaustermeier, mechanical engineering, sophomore
62034, Logan Oertle, computer engineering, first-year student
62034, McLain Oertle, aerospace engineering, junior
62034, Olivia Olson, mechanical engineering, first-year student
62034, Megan Silvey, civil engineering, senior
62034, Elizabeth Telthorst, biological sciences, first-year student
62034, Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, junior
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Noah Clancy, mechanical engineering, senior
62035, Emma Kiger, architectural engineering, first-year student
62035, William Schuenke, computer engineering, senior
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Noah Brinker, engineering, sophomore
62040, Noah Cain, aerospace engineering, senior
62040, Ryan DeGonia, chemical engineering, first-year student
62040, Maxwell Forbes, mechanical engineering, first-year student
62040, Marissa Henry, chemical engineering, junior
62040, Viktoria Johnson, chemical engineering, senior
Hamel, Illinois
62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, junior
Wood River, Illinois
62095, Logan Wonders, mechanical engineering, sophomore
