THURSDAY, APRIL 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SECOND DAY OF RAIN FORCES POSTPONEMENT OF SOME GAMES: A second day of rain that came through the St. Louis area forced the postponement of many games in the area. Here’s a partial list of games affected by the rain:

BASEBALL

Alton at Edwardsville – game is rescheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Tom Pile Field, with a game between Civic Memorial and Edwardsville scheduled for Tom Pile Field immediately after the Alton-Edwardsville game.

Triad at CBC

Williamsville at Marquette Catholic

Father McGivney Catholic vs. Mulberry Grove at Greenville University

Gillespie at East Alton-Wood River

GIRLS SOCCER

Metro-East Lutheran at Marquette Catholic

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial at Triad

Belleville East at Collinsville

Metro-East Lutheran at Piasa Southwestern

In games that were played on Thursday:

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 10, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Cory Baalman, Trenton Buchanan, Colby Clark and A.J. Hillen had the only hits for Calhoun in their loss to Carrollton.

Hillen struck out two Hawks batters in four innings of work for the Warriors.

Calhoun is now 11-13 on the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Nolan Gutjahr pitched masterfully for Metro-East, striking out 14 in a complete game, but Southwestern scored both of their runs in the fourth to take the win at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Jonah Wilson, Brendan Steinmeyer, Erik Broekemeier, Nathan Butler and Tommy Hockethal had the hits for the Knights, while Trever Seets and Brady Salzman had the only hits for the Piasa Birds. Salzman and John Watts drove in the runs in the game.

Brian Bergesch went all the way for Southwestern, fanning six in getting the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

ZUMWALT SOUTH 2, COLLINSVILLE 0: Sophia Cross and Ava Tankersley struck in the first half as Ft. Zumwalt South of O’Fallon, Mo., shut out Collinsville in a game played at Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton, Mo.

Claire Rendelman had five saves for the Kahoks, while Paige Schwartz also had five saves in recording the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

FZS is now 10-5-1, while Collinsville falls to 7-8-1.

CARLINVILLE 3, ROXANA 1: Gabby Marchiori, Gracie Reels and Adriann Welte all found the back of the net for Carlinville in their win at home over Roxana.

Abby Kurth had the only strike for the Shells, coming in the second half.

Bella Scheibe had 12 saves for Roxana, while Sarah DeNeve had six saves for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville improves to 11-3-2, while the Shells are now 7-10-1.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: In a game played at Tiger Stadium in Edwardsville, Gracie Giacoletto had a brace (two goals), while Sierra Schlemmer and Sam Simpson also had strikes to give Triad the Mississippi Valley Conference win over CM.

Reagan Chigas and Abbey Counts once again shared the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 11-3-1, while the Eagles are now 10-9-1.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8: EAWR scored three times in the seventh, but their rally fell just short as Gillespie won at the EAWR park.

Macy Flanigan had three hits and drove home three runs for the Oilers, Caitlin LeMond had two hits and an RBI, and Kayla Aligholi also drove home a run.

Shelby Taylor led the Miners with two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, Keaton Link had two hits and an RBI, and Sydney Bires also drove in a run.

Bires struck out five for Gillespie, while Flanigan fanned three.

The Miners are now 11-7, while EAWR drops to 6-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, CARROLLTON 4 (9 INNINGS): Calhoun was able to come up with a run in the ninth inning to pull out the win at Carrollton in a WIVC matchup.

Sophie Lorton had three hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Holly Baalman, Ella Sievers, Mackenzie Cranmer and Autumn Brannan also drove home runs.

Kennedy Ruyle, Katie Hendricks and Katie Heath had the three hits on the day for the Hawks, with Hannah Krumwiede, Hendricks and Grace Sturgeon all having RBIs.

Sydney Baalman went all the way for Calhoun, striking out 19, while Hannah Rhoades fanned seven for Carrollton.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND, GAME 1 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

ST. LOUIS 3, DALLAS 2 (STL LEADS 1-0): Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including a second period power play goal, while Dallas took 17 shots in the third period, but couldn’t get an equalizer as the St. Louis Blues took Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference second round series 3-2 Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues got on the board first at 5:57 of the first period, when Robby Fabbri broke in alone and beat former St. Louis goalie Ben Bishop for his first postseason goal in three years to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. It stayed that way, thanks to some stellar goaltending by Jordan Binnington, until 10:25 of the second, when Jason Spezza scored his first goal since Feb. 24 against Chicago, off a John Klingberg pass to tie the game at 1-1.

Tarasenko struck eight seconds into a power play with Jamie Benn off, scoring between Bishop’s legs at 18:03 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead. It was the first power play goal allowed by Dallas in this year’s playoffs.

Tarasenko scored what proved to be the winner at 3:51 of the third, bearing in on Bishop, a St. Louis native, and putting a high shot into the roof of the net to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. Dallas came back later in the period, and got a power play goal from Benn with 2:17 left in regulation. Benn almost got the equalizer in the final seconds, but missed connections with the puck as time ran out, giving the Blues the win.

Binnington had 27 saves in the game for St. Louis, while Bishop made 17 stops for the Stars.

Game 2 in the series will be played Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Enterprise Center, then the series moves to American Airlines Center in Dallas for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

