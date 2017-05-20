WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A MORRISONVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 20, EDINBURGH 0 (3.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored seven times in the bottom of the first and tacked on 10 runs in the third to eliminate Edinburgh 20-0 in three-and-a-half innings in Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A Morrisonville Regional semifinal game; the game was ended under a new IHSA mercy rule that ends a postseason game after four innings if a team is 15 or more runs ahead.

The Warriors improved to 20-14 on the year in reaching Saturday's final; they'll take on Pawnee, 4-3 winners over host Morrisonville in Wednesday's other semifinal game, at 11 a.m. Saturday for a spot in next week's Greenville College Sectional.

A.J. Hillen went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, with Connor Gilman 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Easton Clark 2-for-2 with a double, Trent Buchanan 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Brandon Baalman 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Gunner Armbruster 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Ty Bick 1-for-2.

Chandler Sievers gave up just one hit in getting the win, striking out eight.

IHSA CLASS 1A CARROLLTON REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CARROLLTON 21, PLEASANT HILL 1 (3.5 INNINGS): Carrollton scored 13 times in the bottom of the first and went on to eliminate Pleasant Hill 21-1 in three-and-a-half innnings in a IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional semifinal Wednesday. The Hawks improved to 17-4-1 and will meet the winner of today's 4:30 p.m. semifinal clash between Nokomis and Greenfield at 2 p.m. Saturday for a spot in next week's Greenville College Sectional.

Nathan Walker went 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored for the Hawks; Jarrett Smith was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Kyle Waters 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, Tyler Barnett 1-for-1 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, Hayden Stringer 1-for-3 with a double and RBI and Kolten Bottom 2-for-2 with a RBI and three runs scored to highlight the Hawk offense on the day.

Walker threw two innings for the win, striking out three for the win; Garrett Settles threw the other two innings, also fanning three.

IHSA CLASS 1A MARISSA REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BUNKER HILL 12, OKAWVILLE 1: Bunker Hill eliminated Okawville 12-1 Wednesday in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 1A Marissa Regional.

The Minutemen scored three times in the first and never looked back; Storm Coffman was 2-for-2 with three runs scored while Braden Morris, Sean Yates and Ben Kahl each went 2-for-2. Coffman got the win, striking our six in four innings of work.

The Minutemen will take on the winner of today's Metro East Lutheran-Marissa semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title and a berth in next week's Greenville College Sectional. The Knights-Meteors semi begins at 4:30 p.m.

IHSA CLASS 2A BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 3: A four-run sixth inning put the game away as Marquette Catholic defeated host Belleville Althoff 7-3 to move into Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Althoff Regional final as the Explorers eliminated the Crusaders 7-3 Wednesday at Belleville's Whitey Herzog Field.

MCHS improved to 21-10 on the year in advancing; the Crusaders were eliminated at 8-15. Marquette will take on Gillespie, 10-9 winners over East Alton-Wood River in Wednesday's other semifinal, at 11 a.m. Saturday for a spot in next week's Vandalia Sectional.

Brady McAfee led Marquette with a 2-for-4 day with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored; Ethan Kopsie was 1-for-2 with a double, Konnor Morrissey 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Zach Weinman 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Liam Maher 1-for-2, Nick Messinger 1-for-3 with a run scored and Adam Harrison 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Mike Neel went 6.2 innings for the win, striking out seven; Nick Hemann got the final out in relief.

GILLESPIE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9: Gillespie came up with the key runs it needed to hold off East Alton-Wood River 10-9 in an IHSA Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional semifinal contest Wednesday at Belleville's Whitey Herzog Field. The Miners will meet Marqutte Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title and a berth in next week's Vandalia Sectional.

The Oilers were eliminated at 9-22 on the year; the Miners advanced at 17-8.

Gage Booten led EAWR with a 3-for-3 day, with Zaide Wilson going 2-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI, Dante Willeford 2-for-3 with a RBI, Lucas Westbrook 1-for-3 with a RBI, Christian Hunter, 1-for-3 with a RBI, Ashton Murray 1-for-4, Hunter Hall 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Tyler Hamby 1-for-4.

IHSA CLASS 2A TRENTON WESCLIN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15, HILLSBORO 8: Brock Seymour went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored as Piasa Southwestern eliminated Hillsboro 15-8 in an IHSA Class 2A Trenton Wesclin Regional semifinal game Wednesday. Southwestern advanced to Saturday's championship game against Staunton, 10-8 winners over the host Warriors in Wednesday's other game, at 11 a.m. Saturday for a trip to the Vandalia Sectional. The Piasa Birds advanced at 21-11 on the year.

Collin Baumgartner helped the Piasa cause with a 3-for-4 day with three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored, with Troy Evans 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Eddie Bolin 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Luke Golike 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jack Little 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Ben Lowis 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Alex Watts 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Dakotah Corby a run scored.

Baumgartner got the win, striking out six in three innings of work.

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 15, JERSEY 2 (5 INNINGS): Mike Hampton had two triples in a 4-for-5 day with two RBIs and three runs scored as Alton defeated Jersey 15-2 in five innings at Ken Schell Field Wednesday. The Redbirds moved to 17-14 on the year, while the Panthers fell to 11-18.

An 11-run second inning put the Redbirds in front for good in the game. Steven Nguyen went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored for AHS, while Steven Pattan was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Robbie Taul 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Charlie Erler 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Brayden Haug 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Ben Mossman a RBI and run scored and Adam Stilts two runs scored.

Blake Wittman was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Panthers while Zac Benware and Jon Woelful were both 1-for-2 with a run scored. Taul got the win for the Redbirds, fanning three, while Dalton Hake took the loss.

COLUMBIA 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Three runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Columbia a 5-3 win over Civic Memorial in Columbia Wednesday. CM fell to 23-9, while Columbia improved to 21-10.

Geoff Withers was 2-for-3 with a RBI for CM, with Jaxsen Helmkamp 1-for-3, Corey Price and Hayden Sontag 1-for-4 each and Corey Hart, David Lane and Brandon Hampton scoring a run each. Christian Stawar took the loss, striking out three.

GRANITE CITY 7, MASCOUTAH 6: Granite City scored three times in the top of the seventh to defeat Mascouath 7-6 on the road Thursday. The Warriors improved to 8-23 on the year, while the Indians fell to 22-9.

B.J. Neisporek led the Warrior attack with a 3-for-4 day with two RBIs and two runs scored, with Cameron Hibbets 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Tyler McCauley 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Clayton Miller 2-for-4 with a RBI, Bennett Smallie 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored while Austin Bonvicino, Brennan Haddix and Hunter Needham each had a hit for GCHS.

James Marler got the win, dismissing three by strikeout. The Warriors close out the season with a home doubleheader against Chatham Glenwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A LEBANON REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

VALMEYER 6, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 5: A Chelsea Hooker two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Valmeyer a 6-5 win over Metro East Lutheran in an IHSA Class 1A Lebanon Regional semifinal game Wednesday. The Knights were eliminated at 5-16, while the Pirates advanced at 7-16.

The Pirates advanced to Saturday morning's regional final against New Athens; the game is set for 11 a.m., with the winner heading to next week's Marissa Sectional.

Olivia Haulsan led the Knights with a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs, with Sydney Vetter 3-for-4 with a run scored and Sami Kasting, Cierra Frields and Cylee Coyne each having a hit; Frields and Coyne each had RBIs and Frields, Kasting, Destiny Williams and Ryleigh Isbell each having a run scored. Frields took the loss despite six strikeouts.

IHSA CLASS 1A NORTH GREENE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BRUSSELS 8, MOUNT OLIVE 5: Brussels advanced to Saturday's North Greene Regional final with an 8-5 win over Mount Olive Wednesday.

The Raiders will meet Hardin-Calhoun at 11 a.m. Saturday for the title and a trip to next week's Hardin-Calhoun Sectional.

REGULAR SEASON

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15, COLLINSVILLE 5: Marquette Catholic pulled away from Collinsville the last three innings in a 15-5 Explorer win over the Kahoks at Collinsville Sports Complex Thursday. Marquette improved to 26-4, while the Kahoks fell to 14-19.

Tess Eberlin was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead MCHS, while Meghan Schorman was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Emma Nicholson 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Grace Frost 1-for-5 with a double and RBI, Haley Johnson 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Jada Johnson 1-for-4 with three runs scored, Katelyn Fitzgerald, Gracie Morris and Jordyn Scaife a run scored each and Melissa Lurkins two runs scored.

Schorman struck out nine in getting the win; the Explorers finish the regular season with a cluster at Edwardsville with Columbia beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

JERSEY 3, TRIAD 2: Jersey held off Triad 3-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy Wednesday; the Panthers went to 18-11 overall, 3-7 in the MVC, while the Knights fell to 19-11 overall, 7-3 in the league.

Bethany Muenstermann led the JCHS offense with a 2-for-4 day with a homer, two RBIs and run scored while Kaylee Griggs, Chelsea Maag, Ashton Tewell and Hannah Tonsor each had a hit for the Panthers; Tewell had a double and RBI for Jersey and Peyton Tisdale scored twice. Kailey Daniel went 3-for-4 for the Knights, while Kari Sarhage was 2-for-4 with a double, Megan Schminskie was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Payton Bode 1-for-4 with a RBI, Liz Young 1-for-2 with double and run scored and Dallas Zirkelbach 1-for-3 with a double and run scored.

Bethany Muenstermann got the win, striking out three, while Sarhage took the loss, striking out seven. The Panthers and Knights closed out their regular seasons with the game.

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: A fifth-inning Carly Campbell two-out double brought home Ashley Knight with what proved to be the winning run as East Alton-Wood River eliminated Piasa Southwestern 2-1 in a semifinal contest of the IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional Tuesday; the Oilers will take on the host Tigers, 4-2 winners over Roxana, in Saturday's regional final at 11 a.m., with a stake in next week's Williamstown Sectional against the winner of the Auburn Regional, either Williamsville, Auburn or North Mac.

EAWR improved to 16-16 on the year; Southwestern was eliminated at 13-11.

Campbell went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and run scored, while Knight had a run scored; Kayla Aligholi was 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI, Haley Shewmake 2-for-4, Macy Flanagan 1-for-3, Peyton Young 1-for-3 and Caitlyn LeMond 1-for-3. Mallory Novak was 2-for-2 with a RBI for Southwestern, while Molly Novak and Bailee Nixon had the other hits for the Birds; Mayci Wilderman scored Piasa's only run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Morgan Moxey dismissed 12 by strikeout for the Oilers, while Nixon fanned six for Southwestern.

DUPO 4, ROXANA 2: Dupo scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and allow the Tigers to advance into Saturday's final of their own IHSA Class 2A Regional with a 4-2 win over Roxana Tuesday; Dupo will take on East Alton-Wood River for the regional title and a trip to the Williamstown Sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Shells were eliminated at 19-17, while the Tigers advanced at 19-8.

Abi Stahlhut had the only hit of the day for Roxana; Abby Palen and Olivia Stangler had runs scored for the Shells. Bailey Moore took the loss for Roxana, dismissing eight by strikeout.

REGULAR SEASON

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, FREEBURG 2: Marquette Catholic ran out to a 7-0 lead early as the Explorers defeated Freeburg 11-2 at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday to go to 25-4 on the season; the Midgets fell to 16-12.

Tess Eberlin went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored for MCHS, with Haley Johnson 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Gracie Morris 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Emma Taylor 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Taylor Whitehead 1-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Emma Nicholson 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Meghan Schorman 1-for-2, Grace Frost 2-for-4 and Kyra Green 2-for-4 to lead the Explorer attack.

ALTON 20, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): A 10-run top of the first helped Alton to a 20-0, five-inning Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis on the road Tuesday; the Redbirds improved to 22-9 on the year, 7-6 in the league, while the Flyers dropped to 1-14 overall.

Savannah Fisher was 2-for-3 with a double and triple, a RBI and three runs scored; Miranda Hudson went 2-for-4 with a double and triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Tami Wong 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Makenzie Cosgriff 1-for-1 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored and Tomi Dublo 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored to highlight the AHS offense on the day.

Sydney Hartman struck out eight and allowed a hit in getting the win. The Redbirds host Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, travels to Triad at 4:15 p.m. Friday and host Murphysboro in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

BASEBALL

ALTON 10, EAST ST. LOUIS 3: Alton got to a 7-2 lead through three innings on East St. Louis and went on to record a 10-3 Southwestern Conference win over the Flyers at Redbird Field Tuesday; the Redbirds improved to 16-14 overall, 5-8 in the SWC, while the Flyers fell to 9-15 overall, 0-14 in the league.

Adam Stilts led AHS with a 3-for-3 day with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, with Brandon Droste 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Ben Mossman 2-for-3, Steven Pattan 1-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored, Breyon Reed 1-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored; Mike Hampton and Steven Nguyen each had RBIs.

Reed got the win, striking out eight in six innings of work; Cole Akal came in the seventh and fanned two.

TRIAD 5, JERSEY 2: Triad had three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and defeat Jersey 5-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville Tuesday. The Knights moved to 14-14-1 on the year, 5-5 in the MVC; the Panthers fell to 11-17, 0-9 in the league.

Collin Carey, Kyle Kanturek, Mitch Stockstill and Blake Wittman each had hits for JCHS, with Kanturek and Stockstill each doubling and scoring a run; Kanturek had a RBI. Ethan Gratton was 2-for-5 with a double and run scored for the Knights, while Nick Beeler (double), Chase Bertlesman, Travis Hellman (double), Drew Parres and Kevin Smith had hits; Hellman had three RBIs and Smith a RBI.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, GRANITE CITY 0: Jordan Garella conceded three hits as Edwardsville threw a 7-0 Southwestern Conference shutout at Granite City in Edwardsville Tuesday, clinching the SWC crown for the fifth year running; EHS went to 25-4 overall, 12-1 in the league with a game left, while the Warriors fell to 9-19 overall, 2-11 in the conference.

A five-run sixth broke the game open after the Tigers had taken a 2-0 lead in the first. Garella struck out six Warriors in getting the win.

Sarah Hangsleben was 2-for-3 with a homer and double on the day, three RBIs and a run scored, with Emma Lewis going 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Anna Burke 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Maria Smith 1-for-3, Lauren Taplin 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Megan Pfeiffer a run scored. Haley Crider, Tressa Scarborough and Sydney McReynolds each had hits for the Warriors, while Morgan Tanksley took the loss, striking out five.



IHSA CLASS 1A NORTH GREENE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 8, BUNKER HILL 0: Grace Baalman threw a no-hitter as Hardin-Calhoun opened defense of their IHSA Class 1A state championships with an 8-0 win over Bunker Hill in a North Greene Regional semifinal game in White Hall Tuesday. The 28-8 Warriors meet Wednesday's Brussels-Mount Olive winner at 11 a.m. Saturday with a trip to the Hardin-Calhoun Sectional on the line.

Baalman struck out 19 batters and assisted on the other two putouts, fielding grounders back to the box. Emily Baalman was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Calhoun, while Macy Margherio went 2-for-2 with a homer, Junie Zirkelbach was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Sophie Lorton, Holly Baalman, Jessica Oswald and Ashleigh Presley each had RBIs for the Warriors.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, ALTON 0: Marquette Catholic blanked crosstown rival Alton 9-0 in both teams' season-finale dual tennis meet Tuesday; the Explorers finished the season at 15-1, 13-0 on duals.

In singles play, A.J. Bower defeated Silas Chapman 7-6, 6-0; Joe Segneri defeated Adam Kane 6-4, 7-5; Jon Claywell scored a 6-4, 6-0 win over Theo Dochy; Daniel McCluskey upended Walker Moan 6-3, 6-2; Peter Wendel scored a 6-3, 7-5 win over Ben Simanski; and Alex Cousley defeated Logan Clark 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles matches, Claywell/McCluskey defeated Chapman/Moan 6-2, 6-3; Segneri/Bower downed Kane/Dochy 4-6, 6-0 (10-4) and Wendel/Nathan Walters defeated Sam Dunn/Dan Hoffman 6-2, 6-1.

The Explorers are in this weekend's Class 1A Triad Sectional with Civic Memorial, Roxana and the host Knights; Alton will be in the Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional with Edwardsville and Granite City; the state tournament in both classes is set for the weekend of May 25-27 at Arlington Height Hersey, with play taking place throughout the Chicagoland area.

MOND

BASEBALL

TRIAD 16, ALTON 4 (5 INNINGS): Triad scored seven runs in the top of the second and went on to defeat Alton 16-4 in five innings at Redbird Field Monday; the Redbirds tumbled to 15-14 on the year, while the Knights went to 13-14-1.

Steven Nguyen went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Redbirds on the day, with Steven Patten was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Robby Taul 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Ben Mossman 1-for-3 with a triple and Mike Hampton 1-for-3 with a run scored. The Knights were led by Chase Bertlesman's 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and two runs scored, Travis Hellman 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, Mack Langdon 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, Kevin Smith 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Ethan Gratton 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and Drew Parres 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.



EDWARDSVILLE 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Edwardsville jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Civic Memorial in the first two innings and went on to post a 9-0 win over the Eagles at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday; the Tigers went to 25-5 on the year, while CM fell to 23-8.

Chase Gockel, Tyler Lewis and Zach Seavers teamed up for the shutout for EHS, Gockel getting the win and going five innings while fanning four; Lewis struck out two and Seavers one in an inning of work each. Andrew Yancik was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored, Dylan Burris 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, Drake Westcott 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Dalton Wallace 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Jack Cooper 1-for-2 with a double and RBI to highlight the EHS attack. Jaxsen Helmkamp, Corey Price, Geoff Withers and Konnor Loewen (with two hits) had hits for CM on the day.

Withers tool the loss for the Eagles, striking out three; Colin Hall (with two strikeouts) and Price also saw time on the mound for CM.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, HARDIN-CALHOUN 3: Piasa Southwestern and Hardin-Calhoun finished out their regular seasons Monday as Southwestern defeated Calhoun 10-3 in Brighton. The Piasa Birds head into the IHSA Class 2A playoffs at 20-11, while the Warrors go to the Class 1A playoffs at 19-14.

Luke Golike led Piasa with a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and a run scored, with Dakotah Corby 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Eddie Bolin 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Ben Lowis 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Alex Watts 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Collin Baumgartner and Brock Seymour each having hits while Troy Evans and Jack Little each had runs scored.

The Warriors were led by Gunner Armbruster's 2-for-3 day with a double and run scored, Ty Bick 2-for-4 with a run scored, Wes Klocke 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Reese Friedel 1-for-4 with a RBI, Connor Gilman 1-for-3 with a RBI; A.J. Hillen had a hit for Calhoun.

Baumgartner got the win, striking out four for Piasa; Armbruster took the loss, fanning one.

WATERLOO 6, JERSEY 3: Jersey scored three times in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as Waterloo took a 6-3 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers in Waterloo Monday; the Panthers fell to 11-16 overall, 0-8 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 21-8 overall, 5-5 in the league.

PLAYOFFS GET UNDER WAY: The IHSA Class 1A and 2A baseball playoffs got under way Monday as regionals began throughout the state.

In regional games not involving area teams, Pleasant Hill advanced in the 1A Carrollton Regional with a 14-1 win over the Spartans in White Hall, while Greenfield also advanced in the Carrollton Regional with a 8-2 win over Brussels. In the 1A Marissa Regional, Okawville advanced with a 3-0 home win over Mulberry Grove, while Belleville Althoff eliminated Dupo in their own regional with an 8-4 win at home.



SOFTBALL

ALTON 14, BRUSSELS 3 (5 INNINGS): Alton shook off a three-run first from Brussels and went on to post a 14-3, five-inning win over the Raiders on the road Monday to go to 21-9 on the year.

Abby Scyoc was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored for the Redbirds; Tami Wong followed with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, Ashlyn Betz was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Tomi Dublo 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and four runs scored, Miranda Hudson 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Sydney Hartman 1-for-1 with two runs scored; Rachael McCoy had a hit for AHS. Scyoc dismissed five by strikeout in getting the win.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, MOUNT OLIVE 0: Meghan Schorman threw a three-hit shutout as Marquette Catholic took a 5-0 Prairie State Conference win over Mount Olive on the road Monday; the Explorers improved to 24-4 on the year.

Grace Frost led the attack with a 1-for-4 day with a homer, RBI and run scored, with Emma Taylor 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Schorman 1-for-4 with a double, Jada Johnson 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Emma Nicholson 1-for-2 with a run scored, Taylor Whitehead 2-for-2 and Haley Johnson 1-for-3. Schorman fanned 10 in getting the win.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Morgan Moxey gave up just a hit to Amber Keplar as East Alton-Wood River took a 12-0, four-and-a-half inning Prairie State Conference win over Metro East Lutheran at Wood River Monday. The Oilers went to 15-17 on the year, while the Knights fell to 5-15.

Haley Shewmake just missed hitting for the cycle as she went 3-for 4 with a homer, triple and double with a RBI and run scored, with Rebecca Null 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Peyton Young 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, Ashley Knight 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored, Moxey 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Carly Campbell 2-for-2 with a RBI and three runs scored to highlight the Oiler offense on the day.

Moxey struck out six in getting the win; Cierra Frields took the loss, fanning three.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, FREEBURG 3: A four-run sixth snapped a 2-2 tie as Civic Memorial wento on to take a 10-3 win over Freeburg on the road Monday; the Eagles improved to 9-17, while the Midgets fell to 16-11.

TRIAD 13, GRANITE CITY 3 (5 INNINGS): Peyton Bode's 4-for-4 day with a double, RBI and three runs scored helped Triad to a 13-3, five-inning win over Granite City in Troy Monday; the Knights went to 18-10 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 8-18.

Hannah Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for Triad, with Kari Sarhage 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and a run scored, Dallas Zirkelbach 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Kailey Daniel 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Allison Kromray 1-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored to highlight the Triad attack. Sarhage fanned two in getting the win.

IHSA CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

ROXANA 15, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Roxana scored eight times in the first as the Shells eliminated Bellevillle Althoff 15-0 in four-and-a-half innings in an opening-round game fo the IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional at Roxana Monday; the Shells went to 19-16 on the year, while the Crusaders fell to 3-14.

Abi Stahlhut went 4-for-4 with a double and homer, five RBIs and three runs scored for the Shells, with Kiley Winfree went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Shelby Jackson 1-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Olivia Stangler 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored to highlight the day for RHS.