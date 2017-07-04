SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - Each year at the Edwardsville American Legion Fourth of July event, the Boy Scouts provide a dignified retirement of flags ceremony.

The event also was the final task for Bryce Fitzgerald, a local Boy Scout, who now will move to the Eagle Scout rank.

Fitzgerald expressed pride in the flag retirement ceremony and said it was a great sense of accomplishment to finish the project.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my friends and fellow Scouts,” he said. “We had to tweak the ceremony a little to fit today’s Fourth of July program.”

Jeff Pauk, scoutmaster for Troop 31 Boy Scouts, supervised the ceremony. He said it is a big mission to show the Scouts how to properly dispose and fold the flag.

“Watching them grow is a very rewarding part in itself,” he said. “The primary thing about retiring a flag is it has to be done in a respectful, dignified manner. That is what we try to teach the kids.”

