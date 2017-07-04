SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EDWARDSVILLE - Each year at the Edwardsville American Legion Fourth of July event, the Boy Scouts provide a dignified retirement of flags ceremony.

The event also was the final task for Bryce Fitzgerald, a local Boy Scout, who now will move to the Eagle Scout rank.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fitzgerald expressed pride in the flag retirement ceremony and said it was a great sense of accomplishment to finish the project.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my friends and fellow Scouts,” he said. “We had to tweak the ceremony a little to fit today’s Fourth of July program.”

Jeff Pauk, scoutmaster for Troop 31 Boy Scouts, supervised the ceremony. He said it is a big mission to show the Scouts how to properly dispose and fold the flag.

“Watching them grow is a very rewarding part in itself,” he said. “The primary thing about retiring a flag is it has to be done in a respectful, dignified manner. That is what we try to teach the kids.”

More like this:

Celebrating Flag Day: Its History and Traditions
Jun 14, 2025
Former WWII Prisoner of War Honored with Ceremony and New Marquette Class Ring
Apr 23, 2025
Edwardsville Updates Rules For Solicitors, Approves 'No Knock' List
Jun 17, 2025
Vietnam Veteran Richard Baird’s Legacy Celebrated On Memorial Day
May 27, 2025
2025 Conservation Achievement Scholarship recipients announced by Illinois Conservation Foundation
Jun 10, 2025

 