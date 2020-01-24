Area School Closings for Friday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. These are area schools that are closed on Friday. Alton Catholic Children’s Home Alton School District 11 Calhoun District 40 Carrollton CUSD 1 Centerville R 1 Schools Faith Lutheran School Godfrey Article continues after sponsor message Greenfield CUSD 10 Jersey School District 100 Mississippi Valley Christian North Greene Unit District 3 Southwestern District 9 Schools St. Ambrose School in Godfrey Thrive Christian School Jerseyville Troy R 3 Schools If you have a school closing or any closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com and it will immediately be posted. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending