Area School Closings for Friday
These are area schools that are closed on Friday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton Catholic Children’s Home
Alton School District 11
Calhoun District 40
Carrollton CUSD 1
Centerville R 1 Schools
Faith Lutheran School Godfrey
Greenfield CUSD 10
Jersey School District 100
Mississippi Valley Christian
North Greene Unit District 3
Southwestern District 9 Schools
St. Ambrose School in Godfrey
Thrive Christian School Jerseyville
Troy R 3 Schools
If you have a school closing or any closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com and it will immediately be posted.
More like this: