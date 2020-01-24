These are area schools that are closed on Friday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton Catholic Children’s Home

Alton School District 11

Calhoun District 40

Carrollton CUSD 1

Centerville R 1 Schools

Faith Lutheran School Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

Greenfield CUSD 10

Jersey School District 100

Mississippi Valley Christian

North Greene Unit District 3

Southwestern District 9 Schools

St. Ambrose School in Godfrey

Thrive Christian School Jerseyville

Troy R 3 Schools

If you have a school closing or any closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com and it will immediately be posted.

More like this:

East St. Louis School District Seeks ESSER Funding Extension for HVAC Upgrades
Today
Edwardsville District 7 Race Results Released
3 days ago
Bethalto School Board Race: Amanda Winn Brings Fresh Perspective
Mar 20, 2025
East St. Louis Educator Morales' Commitment To Students Shines in LifeChanger Award Nomination
Mar 27, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Dr. Natalie Langenfeld-McCoy Wants to Build a Great District
Mar 24, 2025

 