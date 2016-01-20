Area School Closings As of 6:00 AM

  • Alton Dist. 11 | CLOSED
  • Bethalto District 8 Schools | CLOSED
  • CALC - Alton | DELAYED 2 HRS
  • Calhoun Unit School District 40, opening at 10:15 a.m., buses are running two hours late
  • Catholic Children's Home, Alton
  • Collinsville Dist. 10 | CLOSED
  • East Alton Dist. 13 | CLOSED
  • East Alton Wood River Dist. 14 | CLOSED
  • Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED
  • Father McGivney Catholic High School | CLOSED
  • Granite City School Dist | CLOSED
  • Highland Community Dist. 5 | CLOSED
  • Jersey Dist. 100 | CLOSED
  • Metro East Lutheran High School | CLOSED
  • Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED
  • Roxana Comm. Unit Dist. 1 | CLOSED
  • Southwestern Dist. 9 | CLOSED
  • St. Boniface in Edwardsville | CLOSED
  • Triad Community District 2 | CLOSED
  • Troy R 3 | CLOSED
  • Wood River Hartford Dist 15 | CLOSED

