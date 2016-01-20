Area school closings due to winter weather conditions
January 20, 2016 5:25 AM January 21, 2016 10:29 AM
Listen to the story
Area School Closings As of 6:00 AM
- Alton Dist. 11 | CLOSED
- Bethalto District 8 Schools | CLOSED
- CALC - Alton | DELAYED 2 HRS
- Calhoun Unit School District 40, opening at 10:15 a.m., buses are running two hours late
- Catholic Children's Home, Alton
- Collinsville Dist. 10 | CLOSED
- East Alton Dist. 13 | CLOSED
- East Alton Wood River Dist. 14 | CLOSED
- Edwardsville Dist. 7 | CLOSED
- Father McGivney Catholic High School | CLOSED
- Granite City School Dist | CLOSED
- Highland Community Dist. 5 | CLOSED
- Jersey Dist. 100 | CLOSED
- Metro East Lutheran High School | CLOSED
- Mississippi Valley Christian | CLOSED
- Roxana Comm. Unit Dist. 1 | CLOSED
- Southwestern Dist. 9 | CLOSED
- St. Boniface in Edwardsville | CLOSED
- Triad Community District 2 | CLOSED
- Troy R 3 | CLOSED
- Wood River Hartford Dist 15 | CLOSED
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.