School closings for today are as follows: Alton Catholic Children's Home Alton School District Edwardsville School District 7, Edwardsville High School students will be dismissed at 12:50 p.m.; Liberty and Lincoln Middle School early dismissal will be 2:00 p.m. All elementary school buildings will dismiss at 3:00 p.m. (Kid Zone will operate under normal hours). Bethalto School District, closing 3 hours early, after school activities canceled. Brussels Community Unit School District 42, closing at 2 p.m. Bunker Hill Community Unit School District 8, closing at 12:30 p.m. Carlinville School District 1, closing at 1 p.m. Carrollton Community School District 1, closing at 1:30 p.m., all after school activities canceled. East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14, closing 11:25 a.m. Faith Lutheran School Godfrey Article continues after sponsor message Gillespie Community Unit School District 7, closing at 1 p.m. Jersey Community School District 100, classes dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Lewis and Clark Community College, classes dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Marquette Catholic High School Mississippi Valley Christian School North Greene Unit District 3, closing at 12:45 p.m., after school activities canceled Principia School, Closing at 11:45 a.m. After School Activities Roxana Community Unit School District 1, Closing at 11 a.m., after school activities canceled St. Ambrose School Thrive Christian School Jerseyville, Early dismissal Wood River Hartford District 15, Early dismissal