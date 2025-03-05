ALTON - RE/MAX River Bend Inc. is set to undergo significant leadership changes as Keith Jackson steps into the role of Managing Broker on Jan. 4, 2025, succeeding Sharon Pratt, who will maintain her position as Co-Owner and realtor. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the agency, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in May 2025. The business is located at 2735 Homer Adams Parkway, Suite B, Alton.

Keith Jackson, who became a licensed Managing Broker in 2024, brings over 15 years of experience in multifamily housing before transitioning to residential sales in 2022. He expressed his commitment to upholding the values imparted to him by Pratt and retired broker Terry McKinzie. “I want our agents to be prepared, trained, and to be honest when they hit the ground running, providing all clients with a smooth transaction,” Jackson stated. He emphasized the importance of keeping agents informed in the dynamic real estate market.

In addition to his new role, Jackson is also a licensed Real Estate Instructor and plans to launch the River Bend Realty Institute, in collaboration with Pratt and Dennis Dugan. The institute will offer in-person classes beginning March 18, 2025, aimed at helping aspiring real estate agents obtain licensure in Illinois. Jackson noted that the classes will focus on real-world scenarios to prepare students for the Illinois real estate test. “I want people to be successful regardless of the brokerage they place their license with,” he added.

Sharon Pratt, who will celebrate her 50th year in the real estate industry, continues to play an integral role at RE/MAX River Bend. Under the ownership of Pratt and Dugan, the agency has established a strong presence in the community over the past quarter-century.

For more information call 618-462-5300 or 618-855-3331, or reach out via email at remaxrb23@gmail.com.

