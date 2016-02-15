EDWARDSVILLE – Are you interested in selling real estate? Looking for a lucrative career with an independent work environment? AREA Real Estate Academy, a program administered by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, announced today the beginning of a 90-hour, pre-licensing class hosted by Illinois Real Estate Educator Lisa Smoot. The course is open to anyone interested in selling real estate in Illinois.

The class will offer a blended approach to education filled with 45 hours of independent study and 45 hours of classroom work. The class will begin with an orientation on Tues., Feb., 23 at 6 p.m. followed by one month of independent work from Feb. 23 – March 22, 2016. Beginning on March 22, students will meet for class from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. every Tues. and Thurs., ending on May 10, 2016 with a final exam. The classroom work will be instructed by Linda Smoot at the AREA Real Estate Academy Office, located at 1012 Plummer Dr., Suite 301 in Edwardsville. The completion and passing of the final exam will satisfy the State of Illinois’ 90-hour requirement for pre-license study.

The instructor of the course, Lisa Smoot, is a member of the Association of Illinois Real Estate Educators and is currently serving as secretary on their Board of Directors. She has been a board member since 2008. She previously chaired their membership committee.

“We are so lucky to have Lisa Smoot available to instruct our course,” said Denise Wolff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties development and operations manager. “She has been in the real estate business since 1989 and has been teaching since 1998. Our class will learn a lot from such a veteran real estate educator. Our industry is continually in need of talented, motivated Realtors so I encourage anyone who has ever had an interest in sales, particularly real estate sales, consider taking the course and pursuing a career in the real estate industry.”

The deadline to register for the class is Feb. 23 and costs $535 per student. Registrations are accepted on a space-available basis and are non-refundable. Classes will be held at AREA Real Estate Academy, located at 1012 Plummer Drive, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025. Other classroom locations may be considered if there is interest in other geographical locations. For more information about the classes, or AREA Real Estate Academy, contact Lisa Smoot at 618-604-9158 or arearealest8@gmail.com, or visit them online at www.facebook.com/AreaAcademyOfRealEstate/. AREA Real Estate Academy is a branch of the IAR Licensing and Training Center.

