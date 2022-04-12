ST. LOUIS - The area is bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes on Wednesday after a report this afternoon from the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

“We have high confidence a significant severe weather event will occur on Wednesday with widespread severe thunderstorms expected,” NWS said on Tuesday. “The greatest threat and most intense severe weather will occur from around midday through the afternoon. There is a high probability of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.”

The prediction is that the prime time in the St. Louis region will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, so there will be a concern with school dismissals on the day.

The NWS said that widespread wind damage could be a concern over Southern Illinois. The good news is the storms will be gone by Wednesday evening and sunny and cooler weather is predicted for Thursday with a high of 64 degrees. Friday and Saturday highs are predicted at 66 and 61 degrees respectively.

