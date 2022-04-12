ST. LOUIS - The area is bracing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes on Wednesday after a report this afternoon from the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

“We have high confidence a significant severe weather event will occur on Wednesday with widespread severe thunderstorms expected,” NWS said on Tuesday. “The greatest threat and most intense severe weather will occur from around midday through the afternoon. There is a high probability of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The prediction is that the prime time in the St. Louis region will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, so there will be a concern with school dismissals on the day.

The NWS said that widespread wind damage could be a concern over Southern Illinois. The good news is the storms will be gone by Wednesday evening and sunny and cooler weather is predicted for Thursday with a high of 64 degrees. Friday and Saturday highs are predicted at 66 and 61 degrees respectively.

More like this:

Severe Weather Warning: Metro East Faces Tornado Risk On Wednesday, April 2, 2025
4 days ago
Tornado Rips Into Washington County, Mo. As Area Braces For 5 Inches Of Rainfall Into Weekend
4 days ago
Severe Storm System Forecasted To Hit Region
Mar 14, 2025
Residents Urged To Prepare for Potential Tornadoes On Friday, March 14, 2025
Mar 13, 2025
National Weather Service Investigates Possible Tornado Near Greenville
4 days ago

 