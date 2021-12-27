COLLINSVILLE - Some of the area’s best musicians geared up for a night of holiday music and fun to provide a meal and toys for 200 needy families in the Collinsville area recently at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery.

The Jingle Jam Coordinator Marty Richter said the event crammed as many performers as they could for three hours.

“It was fantastic to see that even a few we couldn’t work into the show joined us for an all-star jam at the end,” Richter added.

The second annual Jingle Jam featured seven acoustic acts and benefited the Collinsville Food Pantry’s annual holiday drive. The drive provides the 200 families with a holiday dinner; at least three toys for each child in the household; and a ball, game, and blanket.

“The Jingle Jam has fast become a holiday tradition,” said Collinsville Food Pantry Fund Committee Coordinator Judith Grantham. “In addition to raising a pile of much-needed funds to help these families, and it was some amazing music and fun.”

