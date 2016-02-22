Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Illinois-267 at Albrite Acres in Jersey County at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

One vehicle driven by Mallory Barrs, 26, of Collinsville, was traveling northbound on IL-267 approaching Albrite Acres. Unit Two driven by Terry Burch, 59, of Medora, was traveling southbound on IL-267 at the same location. Unit One was a 2006 Dodge passenger car, Unit Two was a 2007 Pontiac passenger car.

State Police said Unit One crossed the centerline to pass several vehicles and struck Unit Two head on.

The driver of Unit One was pronounced dead on scene.

The Jersey County Coroner was on scene to assist. Arch Helicopter was utilized to transport the driver of Unit Two to St. Louis University Hospital. Illinois-267 was shut down for approximately four hours. IDOT assisted with traffic control. At this time, the crash is still under investigation.

