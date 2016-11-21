ALTON - Chris Rhodes, who operates the Madison County Scanner Page, and some others, has formulated an idea to rename the walking bridge in Alton that goes from Broadway to Landmarks in memory of the late Officer Blake Snyder.

Snyder, who attended Alton High School and grew up in nearby Godfrey. He also attended school at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The walking bridge ends up right in front of the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The walking bridge is presently called the Alton Landmarks Crossing Pedestrian Bridge.

Officer Snyder was shot and killed in the line of duty on a domestic violence call in St. Louis County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rhodes put the petition drive up on his website 4 hours ago and already he had 163 signatures. He is hoping to get between 200-400 signatures then present it to Alton Mayor Brant Walker.

“I started the decorations on the River Road and also helped decorate the walking pedestrian bridge and down Clifton Terrace for Officer Snyder’s funeral procession through Alton,” Rhodes said. “One of the ladies who helped decorate mentioned something that we needed to name something after him. After we decorated the walking bridge, I thought about that being something we could rename. I thought that would be perfect. Now, I have decided to do a petition.”

Rhodes said he knew Snyder from church and also played soccer against him growing up.

“This is something I feel needs to be done,” he said of naming the bridge in Snyder’s honor.

Once the signatures are obtained, he said he will meet with Mayor Walker and see what the next steps would possibly be if the petition was approved.

Those who wish to sign the petition can at the following link: https://www.change.org/p/brant-walker-mayor-of-alton-change-the-walking-bridge-to-officer-blake-snyder-walking-bridge

More like this: