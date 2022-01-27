ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Area residents woke up Thursday morning to a cover of snow that made the early commute slow, but it was gone in a quick fashion as temperatures started to rise.

Temps stood at 38 degrees as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. A low of 18 degrees is predicted Thursday night. Friday, there is a chance of flurries and a high of 34 degrees.

The good news is warmer weather is ahead for the weekend. A high of 48 degrees is predicted for Saturday and 49 degrees on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be warm with a high of 54 degrees on Monday, 48 degrees on Tuesday, 44 degrees Wednesday, but Thursday snow and ice are possible with a high of 34 degrees.

