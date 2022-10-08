WEEK SEVEN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27 (2OT)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Highland 49, Waterloo 10

Chester 53, Dupo 30

East Alton-Wood River 36, Freeburg 30

Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7

O'Fallon 49, Belleville West 8

Piasa Southwestern 21, Vandalia 14

Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0

Columbia 44, Salem 7

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 59, Granite City 0

Triad 41, Jersey 14

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville 46, Litchfield 16

Mascoutah 50, Civic Memorial 6

Cahokia 32, Mt. Vernon 26

Hillsboro 40, Staunton 0

Carbondale 10, Belleville Although Catholic 7

Breese Central 20, Roxana 13

East St. Louis 80, Alton 0

Camp Point Central 36, Beardstown 28

Winchester West Central 52, Carrollton 0

Mendon Unity 41, Mt. Sterling Brown County 14

Hardin Calhoun 54, White Hall North Greene 8

Greenfield Northwestern 42, Pleasant Hill 0

St. Louis Priory Catholic 32, Marquette Catholic 0 (Thursday)

 