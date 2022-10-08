Area High School Football Scores
WEEK SEVEN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27 (2OT)
Highland 49, Waterloo 10
Chester 53, Dupo 30
East Alton-Wood River 36, Freeburg 30
Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7
O'Fallon 49, Belleville West 8
Piasa Southwestern 21, Vandalia 14
Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0
Columbia 44, Salem 7
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 59, Granite City 0
Triad 41, Jersey 14
Carlinville 46, Litchfield 16
Mascoutah 50, Civic Memorial 6
Cahokia 32, Mt. Vernon 26
Hillsboro 40, Staunton 0
Carbondale 10, Belleville Although Catholic 7
Breese Central 20, Roxana 13
East St. Louis 80, Alton 0
Camp Point Central 36, Beardstown 28
Winchester West Central 52, Carrollton 0
Mendon Unity 41, Mt. Sterling Brown County 14
Hardin Calhoun 54, White Hall North Greene 8
Greenfield Northwestern 42, Pleasant Hill 0
St. Louis Priory Catholic 32, Marquette Catholic 0 (Thursday)