Area High School Football Schedule for Week 5 With Marquette at 3-1 and Saxony Lutheran 2-1, both teams look to strengthen playoff prospects during this pivotal matchup. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, and Saturday, Sept 27, 2025 The Game of the Week, to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com, will take place in O'Fallon at 7 p.m. on Friday with the Redbirds against the Panthers.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26, 2025 Breese Central (3-1) at East Alton-Wood River (0-4) Roxana (3-1) at Salem (2-2) Civic Memorial (1-3) at Waterloo (2-2) Marquette Catholic (3-1) at Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) (2-1) Mascoutah (2-2) at Jersey (1-3) Alton (0-4) at O’Fallon (1-3) Edwardsville (1-3) at Belleville East (4-0) Article continues after sponsor message Belleville West (2-2) at East St. Louis (1-2)

Granite City (0-4) at Collinsville (2-2) Litchfield (0-4) at Southwestern (0-4) Staunton (3-1) at Hillsboro (1-3) Carrollton (2-2) at Pleasant Hill (0-4) North Greene (0-4) at Greenfield-Northwestern (2-2) Calhoun (4-0) at West Central (2-2) Belleville Althoff (2-2) at Mt. Vernon (1-3) Highland (2-1) at Triad (2-2) (Games are all at 7 p.m.)

Saturday, SEPT. 27, 2025 Metro East Lutheran (4-0) at Meridian (1-3) 11:00 a.m More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending