Area High School Football Schedule for Week 5
With Marquette at 3-1 and Saxony Lutheran 2-1, both teams look to strengthen playoff prospects during this pivotal matchup.
ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, and Saturday, Sept 27, 2025
The Game of the Week, to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com, will take place in O'Fallon at 7 p.m. on Friday with the Redbirds against the Panthers.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 26, 2025
Breese Central (3-1) at East Alton-Wood River (0-4)
Roxana (3-1) at Salem (2-2)
Civic Memorial (1-3) at Waterloo (2-2)
Marquette Catholic (3-1) at Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) (2-1)
Mascoutah (2-2) at Jersey (1-3)
Alton (0-4) at O’Fallon (1-3)
Edwardsville (1-3) at Belleville East (4-0)
Belleville West (2-2) at East St. Louis (1-2)
Granite City (0-4) at Collinsville (2-2)
Litchfield (0-4) at Southwestern (0-4)
Staunton (3-1) at Hillsboro (1-3)
Carrollton (2-2) at Pleasant Hill (0-4)
North Greene (0-4) at Greenfield-Northwestern (2-2)
Calhoun (4-0) at West Central (2-2)
Belleville Althoff (2-2) at Mt. Vernon (1-3)
Highland (2-1) at Triad (2-2)
(Games are all at 7 p.m.)
Saturday, SEPT. 27, 2025
Metro East Lutheran (4-0) at Meridian (1-3) 11:00 a.m
