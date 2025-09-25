ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, and Saturday, Sept 27, 2025

The Game of the Week, to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com, will take place in O'Fallon at 7 p.m. on Friday with the Redbirds against the Panthers.


FRIDAY, SEPT. 26, 2025

Breese Central (3-1) at East Alton-Wood River (0-4)

Roxana (3-1) at Salem (2-2)

Civic Memorial (1-3) at Waterloo (2-2)

Marquette Catholic (3-1) at Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) (2-1)

Mascoutah (2-2) at Jersey (1-3)

Alton (0-4) at O’Fallon (1-3)

Edwardsville (1-3) at Belleville East (4-0)

Belleville West (2-2) at East St. Louis (1-2)

Granite City (0-4) at Collinsville (2-2)

Litchfield (0-4) at Southwestern (0-4)

Staunton (3-1) at Hillsboro (1-3)

Carrollton (2-2) at Pleasant Hill (0-4)

North Greene (0-4) at Greenfield-Northwestern (2-2)

Calhoun (4-0) at West Central (2-2)

Belleville Althoff (2-2) at Mt. Vernon (1-3)

Highland (2-1) at Triad (2-2)

(Games are all at 7 p.m.)


Saturday, SEPT. 27, 2025

Metro East Lutheran (4-0) at Meridian (1-3) 11:00 a.m

