Friday night is the evening many have been waiting for - the kickoff of high school football around the area.

Riverbender.com will be live at the Marquette Catholic at Civic Memorial traditional opener. Civic Memorial will unveil its beautiful new turf field and stadium changes with considerable excitement.

Bethalto School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin describes the stadium and field changes as "breathtaking." See a related Riverbender.com story later today about the new turf, stadium, and other Civic Memorial high school updates.

Other kickoff games Friday night are Cahokia at Alton, Robinson at Roxana, Granite City at Jersey, Martinsville at Metro-East Lutheran in the eight-man opener, Piasa Southwestern at Staunton, Carlinville at Virden North Mac, Belleville East at Collinsville, Triad at Mattoon, Harrisburg at East Alton-Wood River, Camp Point Central at Carrollton, Concord Triopia at Winchester West Central, Jacksonville Routt Catholic at Pleasant Hill, White Hall North Greene at Mendon Unity and Hardin Calhoun at Mt. Sterling Brown County, all kicking off at 7 p.m, along Highland at Washington and Beardstown at Greenfield Northwestern, with both games starting at 7:30 p.m.

Watch Riverbender.com Saturday for a full report of the Friday night games with scores and highlights.

