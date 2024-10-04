ALTON — The Alton Mayor’s Ball, scheduled for October 5, 2024, will support a significant cause by donating a portion of its proceeds to All God's Children Shall Have Shoes charity. The event will honor notable local figures, including Olympic track and field medalist Dawn Harper Nelson and her husband, Alonzo Nelson, who will be recognized as Hometown Royalty Hero Recipients, along with Olympian Jayden Ulrich.

Alonzo Nelson, a teacher and track and field coach at Belleville West, was recently named the 2024 Serra Honda of O’Fallon Teacher of the Year. He will be joined in recognition by East Alton-Wood River High School Jayden Ulrich, who recently qualified for the Olympics in discus, and Debra Pitts, a prominent advocate for youth education and emotional well-being in the community.

Alton Mayor David Goins expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to support the charity. "It meant a lot to me that a portion of the proceeds of the Mayor’s Ball would be donated to the All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes cause," he said.

Patrick “Doc” Halliday, a key figure behind the charity, conveyed his gratitude for the mayor's decision. He noted that the donation would enable the program to expand its reach to more schools. “We purchase shoes for kids who need them,” Halliday said.

The charity is particularly active during the holiday season, and Mayor Goins mentioned his long-standing involvement with the initiative, stating it is an experience he thoroughly enjoys.

As anticipation builds for the Mayor's Ball, tickets for the event have already sold out, according to Mayor Goins.

