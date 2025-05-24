CHARLESTON - Rayna Raglin of Alton, Sophia Shapiro of Edwardsville and Joi Story of Edwardsville led area 3A qualifiers in the IHSA Girls State Track and Field Prelims on Friday, May 23, 2025, qualifying in two events apiece.

Shapiro qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Raglin advanced in the 100 and 200 meters. Story qualified for the finals in the shot put and discus. Alton's NeVaeh Bryant advanced in sixth place in the triple jump.

In 2A, Triad's Sophie Schardan advanced in both the 100 and 200-meter races. East Alton-Wood River discus thrower Milla LeGette advanced in the discus. Triple jumper Makenna Witham of Triad also advanced to the finals.

These are the area competitors' results and position after prelims in 3A and 2A on Friday:

3A

100 Meters - 2. Rayna Raglin, Alton, 11.66

200 Meters - 4. Rayna Raglin, Alton, 24.20

400 Meters 6. Lyric Jones, Belleville East, 56.50

100 Hurdles - 4. Sophia Shapiro, Edwardsville, 14.40

300 Hurdles - 2. Sophie Shapiro, Edwardsville, 43.36.

4 x 100 Relay - 6. Belleville East, 47.35 - Cassidy Willis, Lyric Jones, Kamryn Durrah and Takia Tiller. 8. O'Fallon, 47.80, Zhanay Pinckney, Kortini Clark, Aubree Heavens and Audra Johnson. (Both advanced to the finals).

Did not advance - 18. Edwardsville, 48.54, 24. Belleville West, 48.84, 25. Alton, 48.86.

4 x 200 Relay - 5. Belleville East, 1:40.63, Cassidy Willis, Nadhari Goodwin, RaMiyah Young, Takia Tiller.

13. Alton, 1:42.01, 14. Edwardsville, 1:42.09, 15. O'Fallon, 1:42.22, 17. Belleville West, 1:42.67.

4 x 400 Relay 1. Belleville East, 3:50.06, Lyric Jones, Gabrielle Peppers, London Quaries and Kamryn Durrah. 8. Belleville West, 3:55.19, Kallee Williams, Amyjia Robinson, Stacee Whitson and Aaliyah Paulette.

Shot Put - 6. Joi Story, Edwardsville, 11.72 meters

Discus - 2. Joi Story, Edwardsville, 42.35 meters.

High Jump - 8. ReMiyah Young, Belleville East - 1.60 meters.

Triple Jump - 6. NeVaeh Bryant, Alton, 11.64 meters.

2A

100 Meters - 1. Sophie Schardan, Triad, 11.81

200 Meters - 3. Sophie Schardan, Triad, 24.99

100 Hurdles - 7. Kendra Jennings, East St. Louis, 15.23

300 Hurdles - 11. Mikayla Niehaus, Triad, 46.74.

4 x 100 Relay - 3. Triad, 48.16.

4 x 200 Relay 3. Triad, 1:43.15.

4 x 400 Relay 7. Highland, 4:04.16.

Discus - 9. Milla LeGette, 36.11 meters

Long Jump - 7. Makenna Witham, Triad, 16-11.25

