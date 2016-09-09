ALTON - Week 3 of the area's high school football season will see teams taking on conference foes.

All of Friday's games commence at 7 p.m.; one game is set for a late Saturday morning kickoff.

Alton heads to Clyde Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis for their SWC opener against the Flyers; the Redbirds are coming off losses to Rock Island and Quincy in the opening two weeks. The Flyers knocked off Chicagoland school New Lenox Providence and traditional St. Louis-area power CBC in their first two games.

Marquette Catholic is at Public School Stadium to take on Prairie State Conference rival Nokomis in their league opener Friday; the Explorers dropped decisions to Civic Memorial in Week 1 and to Breese Mater Dei in Week 2; the Redskins fell at home to Monticello in Week 1 and to Decatur St. Teresa in Week 2.

Edwardsville travels to Collinsville's Kahok Stadium to open their Southwestern Conference schedule against the Kahoks; they enter tonight's game 2-0 after wins over Quincy on the road and Rock Island at home.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mississippi Valley Conference schools Civic Memorial and Jersey take on a pair of Apollo Conference teams this week; the Eagles head to Mount Zion for a clash with the Braves while the Panthers head to east-central Illinois to take on Mattoon's Green Wave. CM upended Marquette Catholic in Week 1 and Salem in Week 2, while the Panthers edged Granite City in Week 1 on a last-second touchdown pass before falling to Effingham by a 35-34 score last week.

Roxana's home opener features the Shells meeting Hillsboro in a South Central Conference clash; the Shells enter the contest having fallen to Carlinville and Pana in the opening two weeks, falling to the Cavaliers 54-0 in Week 1 and to the Panthers 69-18 in Week 2. Piasa Southwestern is also coming off back-to-back SCC losses to the Hilltoppers and Greenville, hosting Litchfield in a Week 3 clash. The Purple Panthers are coming off league losses to Greenville and Gillespie in the first two weeks of the season.

East Alton-Wood River travels to Bunker Hill to meet the Minutemen in a PSC contest; the Oilers won over Dupo in Week 1 at home before falling to Taylorville last week. The Minutemen opened the season with a win over Metro East Lutheran-Madison in a non-conference opener in Week 1 before dropping a decision to Blue Ridge last week.

Granite City heads to Belleville East for its SWC opener having been defeated in the last seconds by Jersey in Week 1 but bouncing back to knock off Carbondale on the road in Week 2. The Lancers are 0-2 to begin the year, having fallen to Chaminade and Lamont in their opening games.

Carrollton and Hardin-Calhoun head into Western Illinois Valley Conference clashes with Greenfield and Pleasant Hill, respectively. The Hawks enter the game against Greenfield at 0-2 following losses to Brown County and Mendon Unity the first two weeks, while the Warriors are 1-1 with a Week 1 win over Concord Triopia and a one-point loss to Beardstown last week.

Metro East Lutheran-Madison opens its PSC schedule with a 11 a.m. Saturday kick at Sam Dymas Memorial Field in Madison against Salt Fork. The Knights are 0-2 going into Saturday's game with losses to Bunker Hill at home in Week 1 (a non-conference game against the Minutemen) and to Lighthouse Christian of Springfield, Mo., last week.

More like this: