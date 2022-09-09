EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule.

The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis time, start, while in 7 p.m. kickoffs, Nokomis is at East Alton-Wood River, Champaign Central plays at Granite City in the world premiere of the Warriors' new turf field at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field, Carlinville plays at Hillsboro, Litchfield plays at Piasa Southwestern, Greenville is at Staunton, Mt. Vernon plays at Triad, Marion goes to Highland, Jersey is at Lincoln, Civic Memorial goes to Roxana, Beardstown plays at Jacksonville Routt Catholic, Pleasant Hill is at Carrollton, Mendon Unity goes to Camp Point Central, Greenfield Northwestern is at White Hall North Greene, Mt. Sterling Brown County plays at Concord Triopia and Winchester West Central is at Hardin Calhoun.

Another game which was scheduled for Friday between Columbia and Marquette Catholic was canceled because of injuries that have affected the Explorers' roster. The game will go into the books as a 2-0 win for the Eagles.

The Tigers go into the game at Soldan 2-0 after having defeated Highland in the home opener 31-28 last Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Kellen Brnfre led Edwardsville with three touchdowns and six catches for 107 yards, while quarterback Jake Curry was 11-of-14 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown to Brnfre, also rushing for 96 yards and the touchdown that was the eventual game-winner. De'Shawn Larson also had a great game for Edwardsville, running for 120 yards on 17 carries.

Soldan is 0-2, having lost a pair of close decisions, 34-27 to McCluer North of Florissant, Mo. in week one and last week falling to St. Louis Roosevelt 14-6.

The Redbirds are 0-2 on the season, losing to Cahokia in week one 34-15 and losing at Quincy 48-19 last week. Quarterback Graham McAfoos was nine-of-19 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown against the Blue Devils, while William Harris ran for 49 yards and Byron Stampley, Jr. added 23 yards.

The Kahoks are 1-1, having lost their season opener to Belleville East 20-12, but bouncing back on the road last week to win at Triad 29-14.

