Firefighters assess damage at a home in the 300 block of Rohm Place in Roxana on Tuesday.ROXANA - Firefighters responded quickly to a fire in the 300 block of Rohm Place in Roxana around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, then extinguished the fire and pulled a dog to safety.

Roxana Fire Chief Daryl Trask said he appreciated the quick response of all concerned.

“The fire appeared to start in the back porch area,” he said. “With our mutual aid of Wood River and South Roxana, we were all there in a couple of minutes. We had a great response.”

There was no one home at the time of the fire, but firefighters pulled out a dog in its crate and the dog was not injured. Ameren Illinois shut the power down because the meter was close to where the fire occurred, Chief Trask said. The chief added that the inside of the home appears to have minimal damage.

He thanked the other fire departments for their constant assistance and said the mutual aid agreements are "priceless" to each community.

