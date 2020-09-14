Get The Latest News!

HAMEL - Area firefighters battled a fully engulfed pole barn fire on the Daube farm at 7649 Green Hedge Road in rural Edwardsville on Monday morning. The fire call came up just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire departments noticed on scene were Hamel, Holiday Shores and Prairietown Fire. The departments worked together to haul water to battle the fire in the rural scene and extinguished the blaze with a team approach.

The Daube family has a dairy operation on the farm. A neighbor said he believed hay was kept in the pole barn. The neighbor said the fire was fully engulfed by the time he arrived home in the morning.

Firefighters confronted the heavy fire valiantly and by early afternoon had the fire under control.

