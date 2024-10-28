HARTFORD – The Hartford Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of East Forest on Monday afternoon. Firefighters encountered significant fire and smoke upon arrival, prompting an immediate assessment of the situation.

As the firefighters entered the house, they quickly determined that conditions were hazardous due to the potential for collapse. This led them to withdraw and reassess their approach to battling the blaze.

In response to the escalating situation, Hartford requested assistance from several neighboring fire departments, including Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, Mitchell, and East Alton. Rosewood Heights Fire Department relocated to the Hartford station to ensure coverage in the area while the incident was managed.

East Alton Fire Department deployed its aerial truck to assist in fighting the fire from above, while Alton Memorial Ambulance was on standby in case of any emergencies. Madison County Emergency Management also provided support with their rehabilitation unit for the firefighters.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

