ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency has mobilized resources to support Hurricane Milton response efforts in Florida. This deployment, which involves personnel from MABAS Division 32 (St. Clair and Monroe Counties) and MABAS Division 35 (Madison County), was initiated after a request from the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

The team was assembled for a 15-day deployment, responding to the call for assistance within hours of receiving the request earlier today. This rapid mobilization underscores the commitment of first responders to aid those affected by the hurricane, even as they leave their families during a critical time.

Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) facilitates such support among states during disasters, allowing for a coordinated response to emergencies. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency expressed gratitude to the first responders for their dedication and willingness to assist others in their time of need.

The Highland Fire Department Engine 1515 has been deployed to Florida with MABAS-Illinois Division 35 Fire Engine Strike Team.

The Highland Fire Department said: "Help us wish our first responders well as they travel to aid our brothers and sisters across the country."