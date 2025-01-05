ST. LOUIS -Taking MetroLink or MetroBus even a day or two a week saves commuters money on gas, maintenance and parking – it also helps them stay active and reduce stress. Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), in partnership with St. Clair County Transit District, has therefore launched a new initiative encouraging area commuters to consider taking transit in the new year. The goal of the “Make Transit Your Ride in 2025” campaign is to connect with those new to the safe, integrated public transit system and show them how they can take advantage of CMT’s FREE Try & Ride program that provides personalized route information, helpful resources and complimentary transit tickets. Registration is available atwww.CMT-STL.org.

“Transit is a great consideration for those looking to save money, increase exercise and reduce stress in the new year,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “Research shows transit users can save more than $13,000 per year just by using public transit. They can also increase steps by walking to and from transit centers and reduce stress by sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the ride instead of navigating roadways and fighting traffic congestion.”

CMT’s FREE Try & Ride program was developed to help those who are new to public transportation test and learn the transit system. It helps first-time users determine exactly how to get to where they need to go using MetroLink, MetroBus or a combination of the two, provides tips for using the system and a free monthly pass. The program requires riders to commit to utilizing the bus or train for one additional month at their own expense, for a total of two months.

CMT’s Try & Ride program has been credited with helping more than 7,000 workday and school commuters learn how to successfully navigate public transit. To learn more about the “Make Transit Your Ride in 2025” campaign or to register for the program, visit www.CMT-STL.org.

