EDWARDSVILLE - East Alton-Wood River, Civic Memorial and Roxana cheerleaders all placed high in the Edwardsville Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) Regional Saturday at Edwardsville High School. The meet was an Illinois state cheerleading qualifier.

Full results are listed below. Susan Way, one of the co-chairs of the competition said she heard a lot of positive comments from teams who participated.

“We have such a nice facility here at the high school,” Way said. “Everyone seemed amazed by our facility. The competition was great. All the teams were cooperative and so helpful. There were a lot of good cheerleading fans for each team in attendance.”

Here are the results from Sunday’s competition:

Small Junior High

Woodlawn Middle School Roxana Junior High

Medium Junior High

Waterloo Middle School Triad Middle School

Large Junior High

Highland Middle School Liberty Middle School Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School

Small Junior Varsity

Triad Junior Varsity Mater Dei Junior Varsity

Article continues after sponsor message

Medium Junior Varsity

East Alton-Wood River Junior Varsity

Large Junior Varsity

Edwardsville Junior Varsity

Small Varsity

Anna Jonesboro Varsity Mater Dei Varsity Carterville Varsity East Alton-Wood River Varsity Roxana Varsity

Medium Varsity

Triad Varsity Civic Memorial Varsity Waterloo Varsity

Large Varsity

Edwardsville Varsity

Coed Varsity

Triad High School Centralia High School

All-Girl Stunt Group

Civic Memorial High School Mater Dei High School Columbia High School

Coed Stunt Group

Triad High School

More like this: