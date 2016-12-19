Area cheerleading teams excel in ICCA competition at Edwardsville
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE - East Alton-Wood River, Civic Memorial and Roxana cheerleaders all placed high in the Edwardsville Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) Regional Saturday at Edwardsville High School. The meet was an Illinois state cheerleading qualifier.
Full results are listed below. Susan Way, one of the co-chairs of the competition said she heard a lot of positive comments from teams who participated.
“We have such a nice facility here at the high school,” Way said. “Everyone seemed amazed by our facility. The competition was great. All the teams were cooperative and so helpful. There were a lot of good cheerleading fans for each team in attendance.”
Here are the results from Sunday’s competition:
Small Junior High
- Woodlawn Middle School
- Roxana Junior High
Medium Junior High
- Waterloo Middle School
- Triad Middle School
Large Junior High
- Highland Middle School
- Liberty Middle School
- Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School
Small Junior Varsity
- Triad Junior Varsity
- Mater Dei Junior Varsity
Medium Junior Varsity
- East Alton-Wood River Junior Varsity
Large Junior Varsity
- Edwardsville Junior Varsity
Small Varsity
- Anna Jonesboro Varsity
- Mater Dei Varsity
- Carterville Varsity
- East Alton-Wood River Varsity
- Roxana Varsity
Medium Varsity
- Triad Varsity
- Civic Memorial Varsity
- Waterloo Varsity
Large Varsity
- Edwardsville Varsity
Coed Varsity
- Triad High School
- Centralia High School
All-Girl Stunt Group
- Civic Memorial High School
- Mater Dei High School
- Columbia High School
Coed Stunt Group
- Triad High School
More like this: