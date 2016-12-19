Civic Memorial's cheerleaders in a formation. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

The Alton High School cheerleaders. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

Bunker Hill cheerleaders. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

Roxana cheerleaders show their skills. (Photo by Brent Feeney)EDWARDSVILLE - East Alton-Wood River, Civic Memorial and Roxana cheerleaders all placed high in the Edwardsville Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) Regional Saturday at Edwardsville High School. The meet was an Illinois state cheerleading qualifier.

Full results are listed below. Susan Way, one of the co-chairs of the competition said she heard a lot of positive comments from teams who participated.

“We have such a nice facility here at the high school,” Way said. “Everyone seemed amazed by our facility. The competition was great. All the teams were cooperative and so helpful. There were a lot of good cheerleading fans for each team in attendance.”

East Alton-Wood River girls in one of their cheers. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Here are the results from Sunday’s competition:

Small Junior High

  1.  Woodlawn Middle School
  2.  Roxana Junior High

Medium Junior High

  1.  Waterloo Middle School
  2.  Triad Middle School

Large Junior High

  1.  Highland Middle School
  2.  Liberty Middle School
  3.  Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School

Small Junior Varsity

  1.  Triad Junior Varsity
  2.  Mater Dei Junior Varsity

Medium Junior Varsity

  1.  East Alton-Wood River Junior Varsity

Large Junior Varsity

  1.  Edwardsville Junior Varsity 

Small Varsity

  1.  Anna Jonesboro Varsity
  2.  Mater Dei Varsity
  3.  Carterville Varsity
  4.  East Alton-Wood River Varsity
  5.  Roxana Varsity

Medium Varsity

  1.  Triad Varsity
  2.  Civic Memorial Varsity
  3.  Waterloo Varsity

Large Varsity

  1.  Edwardsville Varsity

Coed Varsity

  1.  Triad High School
  2.  Centralia High School

All-Girl Stunt Group

  1.  Civic Memorial High School
  2.  Mater Dei High School
  3.  Columbia High School

Coed Stunt Group

  1.  Triad High School

Alton High cheerleaders in action. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

Civic Memorial's cheerleaders during the competition. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

East Alton-Wood River cheerleaders show togetherness as a team prior to their performance. (Photo byDan Brannan)

Bunker Hill girls in a stunt during the competition. (Photo by Brent Feeney)

