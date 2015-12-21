Area cheerleading squads head to EHS to compete in ICCA Invitational
EDWARDSVILLE - Those who argue that cheerleading is not a sport surely did not attend this Sunday’s Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association’s Region 5 Invitationals.
In the day-long event, junior and senior high schools cheerleading squads from around the region all gathered at Edwardsville High School to show off bountiful feats of athleticism.
Cheerleading competitions as we know it combine gymnastics, aerial stunts, dance and traditional cheer in highly scrutinized routines based on time, technique, music choice and much more.
Qualifiers from this event and the past invitationals from around the state will head to the Illinois state capitol to the ICCA Championship, which will be held on Jan. 9 and 10, 2016 at the Prairie Capitol Convention Center. Varsity teams and stunt groups will compete on Jan. 9 and junior high and junior varsity teams will compete on Jan. 10.
Seven cheerleading squads earned their spot at the state competition after a grueling day of tough routines. Waterloo Junior High School, Alton Middle School and Coolidge Junior High will all be heading to Springfield for the medium junior high school category. Breese Central High School newly qualified for small junior varsity and varsity squads. Columbia High School nabbed the first place spot for medium varsity squads.
LARGE VARSITY
1st - O’Fallon High School
Previously qualified: Edwardsville High School
MEDIUM VARSITY
1st - Columbia High School
2nd - Highland High School
3rd - Triad High School
New qualifier: Columbia High School
Previous qualified: Highland High School, Triad High School, Civic Memorial High School
SMALL VARSITY
1st - Breese Central High School
2nd - Bunker Hill High School
3rd - East Alton Wood River High School
New qualifier: Breese Central High School
Previously qualified: East Alton Wood River High School, Bunker Hill High School
CO-ED
1st - Murphysboro High School
ALL GIRLS STUNT GROUP
1st - Edwardsville High School (1)
2nd - Highland High School (1)
3rd - Triad High School (Black)
New qualifier: Alton High School
Previously qualified: Edwardsville High School 1 and 2, Triad Black
LARGE JV
Previously qualified: Edwardsville High School
NON-STUNTING JV
O’Fallon High School
SMALL JV
1st - Waterloo High School
2nd - Triad High School
3rd - Breese Central High School
Previously qualified: Triad, Waterloo, Highland
