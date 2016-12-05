

GODFREY – Ron Tanner, Mark Haggard, and Mark Vaughn are featured among a select group of Southwestern Illinois business professionals as ‘difference makers and some of the most influential people in the Illinois business community.’ As published in the December issue of the St. Louis Small Business Monthly, ‘…they are individuals we all believe all business owners in Southwest Illinois need to know.’

“It is a privilege anytime you’re recognized by your peers, as a contributor to the health and prosperity of your community,” explained Tanner, co-founder, Principal, and CMO of Godfrey-based Confluence Business Advisors. “Southwestern Illinois is the “next frontier” for exponential economic development in the St. Louis MSA.”

Confluence Business Advisors is a brand development, management, and restoration company. They prepare small businesses for growth from start-up to rebranding and through transition of ownership.

“My partners, David Fingerhut (Attorney/Commercial Real Estate Broker, Des Peres, MO) and Rick Vaughn (Video & Event Producer/Lighting Designer, Alton, IL), our teammate, Danielle Johnson (Digital Media Director, Alton, IL) and I are 2 years into building a single source business resource collaborative tailored to the needs of small businesses and municipalities,” Tanner continued. “Our versatility and vast relationships enable us to assess and optimize brands from a wide lens with fresh perspective. Planning and place-making not only strengthen and position companies, but the communities they serve.”

Tanner’s career highlights include 12-year entrepreneur, adjunct faculty at LCCC, Pulitzer, Inc., Cap Cities Communications (Disney), and Copley Newspapers. He advises on a spectrum of marketing communications including video and event marketing, business development and grant writing, and conducts professional development workshops, creates business strategies, and start-ups. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a B.A. in Mass Communications.

Tanner was featured with Mark Haggard (L), recently appointed Market President for CNB Bank and Trust on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, and Mark Vaughn, founding principal of Franklin & Vaughn LLC, a full-service CPA firm with offices in Alton, Edwardsville and south St. Louis County. For more information and a link to the entire article, go to www.ConfluenceBA.com.

In addition to brand strategies, Confluence Business Advisors provides research analysis, business plans, develops communications platforms, digital media content, broadcast quality video, and website development. They can be found online at www.ConfluenceBA.com.



