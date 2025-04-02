ST. LOUIS - A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County, Mo., on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, prompting reports of damage in the area, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said.

The tornado, part of a severe weather system affecting the region, was reported in the afternoon, coinciding with heavy rain forecasted for St. Louis and surrounding areas.

Meteorologist Patrick Walsh noted that flash flooding is not anticipated on Wednesday. He warned, however, that drainage issues may arise as a result of the excessive rain.

From Thursday to Saturday, Walsh said totals reaching up to five inches are predicted in the St. Louis region.

"We don't expect any flash flooding," Walsh said, but added, "If you can't tell water is a little bit on a curve, don't drive on it."

Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay informed and exercise caution as they navigate potentially hazardous conditions.

