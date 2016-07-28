Area Blackburn College students graduate with honors Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



CARLINVILLE - On Saturday, May 7, 2016, several graduated with honors and earned Bachelor of Arts degrees from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL at the 147th Commencement Ceremony. Commencement speaker, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs earned an Honorary Doctorate of Human Letters before giving his address. The students graduated with 92 other students.



Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S. Granite City, IL



Lala Fornaszewski, Cum Laude, Elementary Education

Christa Lancaster, Summa Cum Laude, Elementary Education



Wood River, IL



Kayla Liebman, Magna Cum Laude, Biology - General Track