ALTON — As of noontime Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, the immediate Metro East area has been spared of a battle with ice or heavy snowfall.

Brad Charboneaugh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said while temps have remained at freezing or slightly below on Wednesday, they will dip on Wednesday night, then stay cold Thursday into Friday morning.

He said that overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, with some areas possibly reaching the upper teens. The forecast indicates that regions further north, such as Jerseyville, could experience slightly colder conditions, with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

Observations in Alton recorded temperatures at 32 degrees around the noontime hour on Wednesday, while nearby Belleville at Scott Air Force Base reported similar readings, plus or minus a couple of degrees.

The NWS reported that the cold weather is expected to persist until Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. A slight warming trend is anticipated for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

Charboneaugh highlighted that while precipitation levels have been lower than initially expected, the cold weather will continue to impact the area. The forecast calls for additional weather systems ahead for Friday into Saturday.

Charboneaugh emphasized the need for residents to remain vigilant, as the region is expected to stay in an active weather pattern with potential for further winter weather over the weekend and into early next week.

On Thursday, a high of only 27 degrees is predicted with sunny conditions. On Thursday night, temps are predicted to dip to 17 degrees and stay clear. A high of 38 degrees is predicted for Friday and party sunny conditions. The low Friday is projected at 35 degrees and a high of 45 degrees on Saturday with a chance of rain and low of 21 degrees. There is a chance of snow on Saturday evening in the present weather model.

