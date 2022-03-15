ELSAH - A number of schools around the Riverbend took part in the 6th Annual Jersey Winter Thaw track and field event held at Principia College over the weekend. Some local schools included Civic Memorial, Marquette, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Father McGivney, Edwardsville, Granite City, and Collinsville to name a few.

The first event of the day was the high jump. Freshman Mia Range from Father McGivney took 2nd with a mark of 5’ 2” while Marquette’s Grace Sechrect finished 6th with a

jump of 4’ 10”.

Sechrect also competed in the long jump and finished 6th (14’ 8”), but it was her teammate Sammy Hentrich that took home 1st place with a mark of 15’ 10”. Granite City’s freshman Alyssa Posten took 8th jumping 14’ 7.50”.

For the boys in the long jump Jacob Huber from Father McGivney took 2nd (19’ 1”) and CM’s Jordan McMurray took 5th (18’ 8”). Nick Newton from Roxana rounded out the top 10 with a jump of 18’ 1”. His teammate Garret McBride took 6th in the triple jump later on with a mark of 36’ 6.50” and Owen Wienecke took 9th for the Shells (34’ 4”).

CM’s Brynleigh Mormino and Father McGivney’s Lily Gilbertson took home third and fourth respectively in the shot put event. On the boys side Roxana’s Ashton Noble and Justin Laws finished 6th and 7th. CM’s Melvin Hodge took 9th.

Riley Doyle (Roxana) finished 4th in the 3200m race with a time of 12:42.85. Edwardsville’s Arebella Ford and Belle Hosfall took 7th and 9th place in the event. For the boys, CM’s DJ Dutton finished 6th (10:48.28).

Isabella Dugger took home a first-place medal for CM when she won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.72 seconds. Edwardsville’s Blakely Hockett finished third (10.36).

Collinsville’s Deairra Spears took 5th in the 60m (8.33), and Father McGivney’s Mia Range took 7th (8.52).

Edwardsville’s Dylan Peel finished third in the 800m (2:34.29) and Kailey Vickrey from Marquette finished 9th (2:47.04). For the boys, CM’s Justice Eldridge finished 3rd (2:09.08) and Aidan Loffleman from East Alton-Wood River finished 9th (2:15.18).

Edwardsville’s girls 4x800m team took home 1st (9:54.31) and so did CM’s boys team (8:35.75).

CM’s cross country coach Jake Peal was happy with his team’s run.

“I’m really excited with the way our 4x800 has progressed together this season. We have a goal of being able to beat our outdoor record of 8:32.”

His team wasn’t very far from that mark.

Collinsville’s girls 4x200 team finished 3rd (1:55.47) and Edwardsville finished 4th (1:57.39). For the boys, Roxana finished 7th with a time of 1:42.27.

Jacob Huber (Father McGivney) and Devon Green (EAWR) finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the 400-meter run with times of 54.52 and 54.66 seconds.

Elena Rybak from Father McGivney took home 1st place in the 1600m run clocking in at 5:15.99 and CM’s dual-athlete Hannah Meiser took 6th (5:42.00). McGivney's Mia Range was second in the girls' high jump clearing 5-2. Edwardsville’s Emma Patrick won her heat and finished 9th overall with a time of 5:47.10. On the boys' side Jackson Collman took 3rd for Civic Memorial coming in at 4:43.48.

In the final event of the day, the 4x400m relay, Edwardsville’s girls' team finished third with a time of 4:27.25.

It was a long almost eight-hour meet that consisted of more than 30 different schools from all over the state but it’s always good fun inside Principia College’s superb indoor track facility.

The track season is just getting started, and many of these local teams will be back at it again next weekend.

