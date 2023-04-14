WOOD RIVER - Local athletes had good performances which were highlighted by Marquette Catholic's Sammy Hentrich taking the girls long jump and finishing third in the high jump, while Roxana's boys swept the top three places int the 110-meter hurdles at the East Alton-Wood River Relays track meet, held Thursday afternoon at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

No team scores were kept, but the meet had athletes from the host Oilers, Roxana, Greenville, Metro-East Lutheran and Marquette competing in the meet.

In the boys meet, in the first of two open races, Aiden Loeffelman of the Oilers won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:46.8, with Max Weber of Metro-East second at 4:49.6 and Nathan Gilbert of Roxana third at 5:20.9. EAWR's Isaiah Simpson-Kolmer had a time of 5:29.0, the Shell's Erick Scroggins was right behind at 5:29.1 and the Knights' Adam Brokemeier had a time of 6:08.0. In the 110-meter hurdles, Keylon Caruthers, Garrett McBride and Anthony Hardin led a sweep of the top three places for Roxana, with Caruthers winning at 15.1 seconds, McBride had a time of 15.6 seconds and Hardin was in at 16.7 seconds. Loeffelman was fourth at 16.8 seconds, with EAWR teammates Kirk Lane in at 17.2 seconds and Simpson-Kolmer had a time of 19.3 seconds.

In the relay races, the Shells won the 4x100 meters with a time of 45.3 seconds, with the Oilers in second at 46.7 seconds, the Knights came in third at 47.1 seconds and the Explorers were fourth at 47.7 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, Roxana were the winners, coming in at 1:36.3, with EAWR second at 1:38.6, Marquette was third at 1:38.9 and Metro-East came in fourth at 1:43.9. The winners in the 4x400 meters were the Explorers with a time of 3:43.0, with the Shells second at 3:45.0, third place went to EAWR at 3:56.0 and Metro-East came in fourth at 4:00.0. In the 4x800 meters, Roxana won at 9:14.1, with EAWR second at 9:43.0 and Metro-East came in third at 9:49.9. In the 4x100 meters for the throwers, Metro-East won with a time of 56.2 seconds, with Roxana second at 57.6 seconds and EAWR came in third at 59.5 seconds.

In the field events, the shot put was taken by Greenville's Mason Price with a throw of 12.47 meters, with Gabe Smith of Roxana second at 11.79 meters, in third place was Ricardo Holten of Metro-East, who had a toss of 10.97 meters and fourth place went to EAWR's Justin Franklin at 10.95 meters. Marquette's Jack Beaber had a toss of 10.59 meters, Jamair Nunn of the Oilers got off a throw of 10.44 meters and Gavin Lankford of the Knights had a distance of 8.43 meters. Roxana's Ashton Noble and Alec Laughlin of the Shells went one-two in the discus throw, with Noble winning at 46.41 meters and Laughlin coining in a distant second at 34.21 meters. Beaber was third at 33.25 meters, Franklin came in fifth at 29:35 meters, Holton came in sixth at 27.94 meters and Josh Fields of the Knights had a throw of 21.11 meters. Carson Ryan of the Shells won the high jump, clearing 1.73 meters, with teammate Jake Newton second at 1.68 meters, Ryan Burch of the Oilers was third, going over at 1.52 meters and teammate Evan Baker was fifth at 1.37 meters. In the long jump, Griffin Kohlmiller of Metro-East won, going 5.92 meters, with Evan Wells of Roxana second at 5.84 meters, Burch was third at 5.65 meters, Levi Meadows of Roxana was fourth with a jump of 5,42 meters, the Explorers' Daniel Kline was sixth at 4.67 meters, Lane was eighth at 4.47 meters and Marquette's Braden Nash was ninth at 4.14 meters.

In the girls' meet, Paige Rister of the Explorers won the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:28.0, with Zoey Losch of the Shells second at 6:30.0, Marquette's Katie Johnson came in third at 6:33.0, fourth place went to Taylor Partridge of Roxana at 7:26.0, in fifth place was Mireia Barcelo Machado of Metro-East at 7:39,0, Marquette's Isabel Downey was sixth at 8:10.0 and Gracie Curran of the Shells was seventh at 9:02.0. The Oilers' Gina Truax won the 100-meter hurdles at 16.8 seconds, with Riley Lohman of the Shells second at 19.6 seconds, EAWR's Mary Nguyen was third at 20.3 seconds and teammate Taylor Minner was fourth at 20.4 seconds.

In the relay races, Marquette won the 4x100 race at 52.8 seconds, with EAWR second at 55.0 seconds, Roxana came in fourth at 58.4 seconds and Metro-East was right behind at 58.5 seconds. The Explorers also won the 4x200 meters at 1:55.8, with EAWR second at 1:57.1, the Knights third at 2:04.6, the Shells came in fourth at 2:06.3 and Marquette's B team was fifth at 2:09.4. Marquette came up with the win in the 4x400 meters at 4:38.0, with EAWR third at 5:17.0 and Roxana fourth at 5:21.0. The Explorers went four-for-four in the open relays, taking the 4x800 meters with a time of 11:48.7, with the Shells second at 14:22.1 and the Oilers came in third at 16:48.3. In the 4x100 meters for throwers, Metro-East won with a time of 56.2 seconds, with Roxana second at 57.6 seconds and EAWR was third at 59.5 seconds.

In the field events, the shot put was won by EAWR's Milla LeGette with a throw of 9.12 meters, with Abbrey DeWerff of Roxana second at 8.23 meters, Kennedi Suttles of the Oilers was third at 7.75 meters, Macei Carlisle of the Shells came in fourth at 7.01 meters, the Knights' Morgan Koch came in sixth at 6.91 meters and the Explorers Alecia McCulley was eighth at 6.53 meters. LeGette also won the discus throw, going 29.06 meters, with DeWerff second at 24.97 meters, Suttles fifth at 17.68 meters, McCulley sixth at 15.77 meters and Koch seventh at 14.27 meters.

Grace Sechrest won the high jump, going over at 1.52 meters, while Hentrich was third at 1.32 meters and Jessica Brown of the Oilers was fourth at 1.22 meters. Hentrich won the long jump by going 4.88 meters, with Sechrest second at 4.68 meters, Claire Sherfy of the Knights third at 4.11 meters, fourth place went to Roxana's Haley Eads at 3.76 meters and teammate Riley Doyle had a jump of 3.25 meters to take fifth place.