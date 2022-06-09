Area Athletes Earn Special Olympics Medals, Advance To State Basketball Event In Bloomington Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TRENTON - Area Special Olympics recently earned gold medals and qualified for the state basketball competition in Bloomington. Joshua Powell and Jayce Stone received gold medals and get to go on to the state tournament. Cole Stone earned a silver medal, and Sammy Newberry received a bronze medal in the basketball skills program. Article continues after sponsor message "We are proud of them all," Tammy Powell said. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending