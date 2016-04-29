EDWARDSVILLE - The Area 12 Special Olympics Spring Games in Edwardsville have been officially cancelled for Saturday, April 30.

Justin Dunning, Area 12 Special Olympics Director, said the event has been cancelled due to severe weather and thunderstorms in the forecast.

“As always, the safety of the athletes, coaches, volunteers, spectators and staff is our top priority and the forecasted weather makes hosting this competition unsafe,” he said.

Dunning said the event will not be rescheduled.

Athletes will advance to the next level based on a random draw and will be notified shortly, he added.

Anyone with any questions can contact Dunning at 618-654-6680.