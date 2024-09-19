ALTON – A plea for improved safety measures at an intersection in Alton has been made by an employee of Ardent Mills, highlighting significant concerns over pedestrian safety at the junction of Broadway and State Street.

The employee, Nicole Bechtold, is a production scheduler at Arden Mills. She detailed the dangers faced by the employees who cross the intersection daily.

"We’ve had seven near-miss accidents in the past month involving employees trying to cross the street safely," the employee reported. "I have personally had several occurrences of being nearly hit and we shouldn’t have to fear for our lives just to cross the street to get to and from work. I’ve been in contact with the Alton Mayor and Police Chief, and they instructed us to go back to IDOT."

The intersection currently features flashing stop signs, which the employee claims are "blatantly ignored by drivers."

Bechtold stressed the necessity for more effective safety measures, asserting that the current situation is unacceptable.

"This cannot be considered acceptable, and I will not stop until I find the person to help us," she stated.

