The Illinois archery hunting seasons officially kicked off Oct. 1 when deer and turkey become fair game. Thus far, all information points to the fact that deer populations may be about the same as last year.

Illinois archers are offered more than three months to pursue deer and wild turkeys. The season opened Oct. 1. Archery hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some hunters feel the decreased harvest during the early weeks of the season will show deer populations to be down a bit this year. However, this decreased harvest is more likely due to poor (warm) hunting conditions during that period. Warmer weather will dominate the early weeks of this year's hunt. However, cooler weather will soon return and success is likely to significantly improve. Still, many Illinois archers feel they are seeing more deer. However, hunters will need to wait a bit longer to see if this results in better success.

The Illinois archery deer and turkey season continues through Jan. 19. The season temporarily closes during the two long weekends of firearm deer hunting scheduled for Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 5-9.

A special muzzleloader season is scheduled for Dec. 13-15. Hunters possessing the muzzleloader permits are also allowed to hunt during the second segment of the regular firearm deer season (Dec. 5-9). A special late-season antlerless-only deer hunt is scheduled in select counties. Dates and a list of open counties will be released later. In addition, hunters with unfilled county permits from the regular firearm, youth and muzzleloader season may also hunt during this special season provided their permits are valid in the particular county open to this hunt. It is important to note that the unfilled permits are valid only for the county they were originally issued.

Hunters wishing to utilize unfilled firearm or muzzleloader permits should check with the Department of Natural Resources to ensure their county is open for the late-season hunt.

More like this: